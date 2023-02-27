Pull up your lawn chair at the Black Cliffs. You may not be a rock climber but watching climbers at the columnar basalt rocks, east of Boise, can be an entertaining outdoors experience.
The Black Cliffs near Diversion Dam provide year-round climbing, depending on the weather. They heat up in the afternoons and what can be better than hugging warm rock, even if the weather is cold.
The most popular climbing area is on the north side of Diversion Reservoir. They have fractures and cracks that are good for hand holds and foot holds.
Watching climbers scaling the cliffs like spidermen and spiderwomen keeps you on edge and pretty soon you’re rooting for the climbers as they stretch and strain to get holds to make their way to the top.
The cliffs are also popular with raptors and are a significant nesting area. Climbers are repeating the nesting areas and voluntarily avoid areas like East Car Body, Scary Canyon and Nixon Head. They are currently closed to climbing to protect the birds.
The Cliffs are reached by driving Highway 21 out of Boise to Diversion Dam. Parking is right across the highway from the dam.
If you want to get closer to the action, take one of the trails to the base of the cliffs. You’ll see climbers most of the winter and spring. Summer is really, really hot and climbers avoid the area, except in early morning.
Don’t attempt to climb the cliffs if you don’t have a clue. There are several outlets in Treasure Valley that offer climbing lessons.