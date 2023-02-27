Zimowsky

Climbers attempt a route on the Black Cliffs last week. The area is an important climbing resource close to the valley.

 Photo by Pete Zimowsky

Pull up your lawn chair at the Black Cliffs. You may not be a rock climber but watching climbers at the columnar basalt rocks, east of Boise, can be an entertaining outdoors experience.

The Black Cliffs near Diversion Dam provide year-round climbing, depending on the weather. They heat up in the afternoons and what can be better than hugging warm rock, even if the weather is cold.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.

