A small herd of pronghorns darted across the gravel road along Marsh Creek, northwest of Stanley. What a sight!

I keep vowing not to take another darn photo of pronghorns, but I can’t help myself. I have fabulous photos of pronghorns from the Owyhees to Sawtooth Valley. But pronghorns still stop me in my tracks. It’s an addiction.

Pete Zimowsky has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net

