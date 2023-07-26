A small herd of pronghorns darted across the gravel road along Marsh Creek, northwest of Stanley. What a sight!
I keep vowing not to take another darn photo of pronghorns, but I can’t help myself. I have fabulous photos of pronghorns from the Owyhees to Sawtooth Valley. But pronghorns still stop me in my tracks. It’s an addiction.
Snap, snap, snap. Another great series of pronghorn photos.
Right now some of the best pronghorn watching can be found in the Stanley area. The folks at the U.S. Forest Service’s Stanley Ranger Station say pronghorns can be seen wandering throughout the valley.
I always think of pronghorns as desert animals, but surprisingly, they migrate to higher elevations in Idaho. I once saw a herd at 8,000 feet in elevation in the Pioneer Mountains somewhere near Smiley Mountain. Couldn’t believe my eyes.
Pronghorns return to the Sawtooth Valley beneath Sawtooth peaks in spring and raise their young. They spend the summer there and around late October and November they migrate over high mountain passes to lower elevations where they find winter forage. That’s when you can see them off I-84 near Mountain Home. Then they return to Sawtooth Valley in spring via the same mountain passes.
Right now, your best bets for seeing pronghorns are:
On the east side of Highway 75 south of Stanley, between Fourth of July Creek and Smiley Creek Lodge.
On the northeast side of Highway 21 between Thatcher Creek Campground and Trap Creek Campground.
Capehorn Road from the Lola Creek turnoff where it leaves Highway 21 to Trap Creek where it returns to Highway 21.
Nip n’ Tuck Road off Highway 21 opposite the Stanley Lake Road.
Keep looking closely and you also may see a few sandhill cranes with young in the meadows, or a herd of elk moving from the meadows to heavy timber.
Grab the binoculars and drive around Stanley for great wildlife watching.
I promise I won’t take another pronghorn photo. Just joshing.