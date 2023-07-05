Pete Zimowsky new mug.jpg

Sweet Connie trail

Rock outcroppings make the Sweet Connie trail an intriguing hike with lots of photo ops.

The granite outcroppings look like huge mushrooms or maybe goblins or something like that. Well, you’ve got to let your imagination run wild on this wild trail.

Sweet Connie, an excellent mountain biking or hiking trail in the Boise Foothills, is full of surprises.

