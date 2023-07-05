The granite outcroppings look like huge mushrooms or maybe goblins or something like that. Well, you’ve got to let your imagination run wild on this wild trail.
Sweet Connie, an excellent mountain biking or hiking trail in the Boise Foothills, is full of surprises.
I’ve passed the parking area for this trail on Bogus Basin Road hundreds of times and never gave it a thought.
Last week my wife and I, and the dog, were looking for a quick hike and decided to pull into the lot for Sweet Connie.
Lupine, yarrow and syringa flowers dotted the landscape, but what really caught our attention were the granite outcroppings in the distance.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
They appear larger than life when you reach them within a half-mile. More prominent outcroppings are farther down the trail. Along the way, the trail goes over granite, and cracks and grooves in the rock form steps or places to put your feet in steep places. Trekking poles are definitely needed in this area, and it’s for intermediate or better bikers.
As you progress about a mile from the trailhead you come to the forks of Daniels Creek and the junction with Peggy’s Trail. There’s a little shady area to have a snack and rest up. There was barely enough water in the creek for our retriever to get a drink. Pack water for the dog.
Since we were looking for a short hike, we headed back to the trailhead, but this trail goes on for about 6 miles and is considered one of the best mountain-biking descents in the Boise area.
The trail is on private land, so be considerate. And another thing. It’s getting hot, and from here on out it would be best to hike this trail in the morning.
Getting there: Head almost 5 miles up Bogus Basin Road to a pullout on the right. On the left across the road you’ll see the trail sign. Start hiking.
There are a lot of surprises on Boise Foothills trails, and it’s fun to discover them. Maybe seeing granite-formed goblins was a stretch.