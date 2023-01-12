Snowshoers

A family of snowshoers heads for Banner Ridge Yurt on the Banner Ridge Trail. The area is blanketed with snow.

 Photo by Pete Zimowsky

The pine-fir forest along the Banner Ridge Trail, in the Boise Mountains northeast of Idaho City, looked like Nature’s giant over-stuffed snow pillow had exploded and filled the forest deep with white stuffing for miles and miles.

That was my first thought starting off on the climb to Banner Ridge on backcountry skis last week.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.

