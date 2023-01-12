The pine-fir forest along the Banner Ridge Trail, in the Boise Mountains northeast of Idaho City, looked like Nature’s giant over-stuffed snow pillow had exploded and filled the forest deep with white stuffing for miles and miles.
That was my first thought starting off on the climb to Banner Ridge on backcountry skis last week.
The amount of snow on the cross-country ski and snowshoe trails from Mores Creek Summit to Beaver Creek Summit is impressive and great for a new year of skiing and snowshoeing on Idaho’s Park N’ Ski Trails. Recreation parking lots are packed with vehicles topped with snowboard and ski racks.
Get out and enjoy the trails. First, get a $25 annual Park N’ Ski permit from the Idaho Department of Parks nd Recreation. It’s needed to park in plowed sites.
Here’s my take on using the trails over the last 40 years:
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
BEAVER CREEK SUMMIT: This is one heck of a climb on an ungroomed out-and-back trail that goes about 1.5 miles to the Stargaze Yurt and an awesome view point of the surrounding mountains. It’s on an open ridge that can be gruesome in a blizzard. Been there; done that. But on good days, the area is known for its rugged backcountry downhill skiing. The parking lot is 25 miles north of Idaho City on Highway 21.
BANNER RIDGE: This trail system offers backcountry tele skiing off the main ridge with fabulous views of the Salmon River mountains to the north and the South Fork of the Payette River canyon. The ridge is accessed from a gentle uphill climb from the parking lot. There is lots of skiing on groomed trails which traverse evergreen and aspen forests. This is one of the places for off-trail backcountry snowshoeing with lots of views. The trail system has two yurts - Banner Ridge and Elkhorn. The area is a favorite of mine to climb to the ridge, have a picnic and ski back to the parking lot. The parking area is 23 miles north of Idaho City.
GOLD FORK: This parking lot provides access to two complete trail systems, one on each side of Highway 21. One trail to Skyline yurt and the other to Hennessey Yurt. I like this area for the 5-mile Gold Fork loop through the woods. There are several bowls along the trail where you can throw down a blanket for a picnic and climb and ski the bowls. This area is really a good one to take the kids snowshoeing on beginner trails. We’ve had parking lot cookouts with the grandkids here over the years and they usually skip the snowshoes and go sliding on the hills. The parking lot is 20 miles north of Idaho City.
WHOOP UM UP: This is an ungroomed trail that goes to Rocky Ridge Yurt. The trail winds uphill out of the parking lot through the trees. The trail is best for snowshoers and there are lots of areas for off-trail snowshoeing. The uphill trail out of the parking lot is not fun on skis. The parking lot is 20 miles north of Idaho City.
We’re lucky to have these Park N’ Ski trails only about 60 miles northeast of Boise for a quick day trip. And, the variety of snowshoeing and xc skiing is fabulous. I remember skiing the area in the 1970s before the groomed trail system. Sometimes Highway 21 would be closed and gated at somewhere around eight miles out of Idaho City and you’d just have to ski the highway to campgrounds two miles away.