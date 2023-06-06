The fresh, pungent forest smell wafts through the woods while you hike one of the old roads in the Boise Mountains between Idaho City and Lowman.
You know, like moist duff, mushrooms and moldy pine needles. It’s so “spring.”
The forest is fresh after most winter snows have turned into runoff splashing down creeks and rivers, out of the mountains toward lowland valleys.
Yes, snows are gone from the incredible array of walking and mountain biking roads in the Idaho Park N Ski trail system, between Mores Creek Summit and Beaver Creek Summit. The area, which is in the Boise National Forest, is about 20 to 25 miles northeast of Idaho City. I was up there last week and the time is ripe for exploring.
Most trekkers think of the trails as ski and snowshoe routes and they are ignored in the summer. However, the Gold Fork and Banner Ridge ski trail systems provide more than 50 miles of mountain biking and hiking in summer. And, if you are lucky enough to snag reservations for one of the state yurts in the area, you can explore the trails on an overnighter or for several days.
The views from the Banner Ridge trail system are impressive looking over the canyon of the South Fork of the Payette River and Salmon River Mountains to the north.
As you walk or ride past some of the rivlets and creeks, think of where that snowmelt is going.
For example, Beaver Creek near the Gold Fork trail system, flows into Crooked River, which flows into the North Fork of the Boise River, then the Middle Fork of the Boise and eventually into Arrowrock and Lucky Peak reservoirs. From there, the water flows in the Boise River through Treasure Valley. Amazing!