Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The fresh, pungent forest smell wafts through the woods while you hike one of the old roads in the Boise Mountains between Idaho City and Lowman.

You know, like moist duff, mushrooms and moldy pine needles. It’s so “spring.”

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net

Load comments