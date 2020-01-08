A great blue heron flushes out of the cattails sounding a croaking alarm as it flies across the Snake River to a golden stubble field.
Dozens and dozens of diver ducks cruise up and down the winter-blue Snake River with wings whistling in the wind.
An owl is barely visible in the tangled branches of a tree on the edge of the river.
The Snake River downstream from C.J. Strike Dam is a buzzing world of waterfowl, song birds, raptors and other critters like deer and muskrats.
A short hike on the north side of the river below the road bridge offers a chance to see a variety of wildlife with relative ease.
Cross the bridge from Idaho Power’s park to the north side of the river and walk down the gravel road to a bluff. Set up a spotting scope or use binoculars to scan the river, cattails and Russian olives below.
If you don’t want to go on a hike downriver, you can just set up in the small park on the banks of the south side of the river and hang out waiting for something to fly by.
The area is located a little over an hour from Treasure Valley, driving south on I-84 to Simco Road, to the Mountain Home-Grandview road, and then take an immediate left on the C.J. Strike Dam Road.
Have fun. Remember the binoculars or spotting scope and long lenses if you’re a photographer.