One of the most interesting birds that hangs around rivers and streams in the West is the American Dipper. It’s also called the Water Ouzel.
Chances are you’ve seen one. They are common along Idaho’s mountain rivers.
I’ve seen them flittering from rock to rock on rivers in the Payette, Salmon and upper Boise drainages. They can be spotted on Mores Creek, just outside Treasure Valley.
Dippers are fascinating, and if you spot one, you will be hooked on watching them. If you are a photographer, they are irresistible.
Dipper? Yup, they dip up and down on rocks like they are doing some kind of dance.
The rocks provide them with a perch where they can dive in freezing water and catch bugs. To be able to survive in cold water during the winter, dippers have a thick coat of feathers, a low metabolic rate, and extra oxygen-carrying capacity in their blood. Sounds like the polar bear of songbirds.
What’s fun is that this chunky bird is the only truly aquatic songbird. It catches all of its food underwater in swiftly flowing streams by swimming and walking on the stream bottom. That’s amazing.
So the next time you see a bird bouncing up and down on river rocks, it’s probably an ouzel.