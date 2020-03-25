In this time of social distancing, there’s no better place to spend a few days than in the remote high desert of Southwest Idaho or Southeast Oregon.
Talk about distance. The nearest paved highway can be 15 miles away. The closest town could be 40 miles away. The nearest ranch bunk house may be 4 miles down the road.
With a view of more than 50 to 75 miles across desert plateaus and rolling sage hills, the high desert is just the tonic you need for the anxiety of all the news about a spreading virus.
April is a good time to explore the desert. You can get 60-degree days and plenty of sunshine. Then again, it could be 40 degrees, windy and spitting snow. Watch the weather and road conditions.
My favorite places to explore in spring are: Oregon’s Succor Creek State Park, Leslie Gulch, Cow Lakes and back roads near Jordan Valley, Ore., accessed off U.S. 95 south of Marsing; and Owyhee wilderness areas off the Owyhee National Backcountry Byway, accessed from Grand View on one end or Jordan Valley on the other end.
Most camping is in undeveloped campsites or rustic BLM sites.
Check with local U.S. Bureau of Management offices or Owyhee County or Malheur County Sheriff’s offices for road conditions before heading out.