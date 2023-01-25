The views from ski, snowshoe and snowmobile trails leading out of the Mores Creek Summit parking lot, northeast of Idaho City, are incredible and worth the steep climbs.
Once on the top ridges, you can see Thorn Creek Butte, the back side of the Boise Front, Pilot Peak, Scott Mountain and the Sawtooths.
The Mores Creek Summit parking area was just a simple roadside pulloff in the 1970s where only a few hardcore backcountry skiers and snowmobilers knew of the winter wonderland only a little over an hour from Boise.
Over the years the summit parking lot has been expanded with a full-fledged U.S. Forest Service restroom, lots of parking and even a check station for avalanche beacons.
It’s the starting point for ski and snowshoe trails to Sunset Mountain and Pilot Peak, and miles of groomed snowmobile trails to Pilot Peak and beyond.
It’s a unique winter-recreation area where motorized and non-motorized users get along.
Skiers and snowshoers should keep to the right on trails and get off the trails when snowmobiles are heard approaching. Also, leash up your dogs when snowmobilers are heading your way.
Never stop in the middle of the trail for a break. Get off trail.
Snowmobilers need to be aware that there might be skiers and snowshoers around blind turns and slow down.
All users should yield to downhill traffic.
Skiers and snowshoers need to consider parking and not block large snowmobile trailers and trucks. It’s difficult for snowmobilers to negotiate parking lots with their rigs.
Just use common sense. REI’s winter guide says, “right-of-way comes down to common sense, and being polite and conscientious will get you far.”
Like I said, the trails in this area are fairly steep climbs, but well worth it for the views. Believe it or not, there is cell service up on some of the ridges.
Getting to the trailhead: Drive northeast out of Boise on Highway 21 past Idaho City for about a little over 50 miles. Mores Creek Summit is about 13 miles out of Idaho City.