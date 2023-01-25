Spotlight photo 1.26

A snowmobiler heads out of the Mores Creek Summit parking lot up the Pilot Peak trail past an avalanche beacon check station.

 Photo by Pete Zimowsky

The views from ski, snowshoe and snowmobile trails leading out of the Mores Creek Summit parking lot, northeast of Idaho City, are incredible and worth the steep climbs.

Once on the top ridges, you can see Thorn Creek Butte, the back side of the Boise Front, Pilot Peak, Scott Mountain and the Sawtooths.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net.

