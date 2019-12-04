The temperature outside hovers around 15 degrees. Yet, inside the snow-smothered yurt, the thermometer is at 71 degrees.
The yurt’s glowing wood stove really puts out the heat on a frigid January night in the Boise Mountains, northeast of Idaho City.
What a way to stay in the backcountry in winter — cozy heat, a propane cooking stove and comfy bunks.
The circular tents have been providing homes to native peoples of the steppes of Central Asia for thousands of years. Today, they provide shelter for snowshoers and skiers who want to spend a night under the winter sky.
All that is needed to enjoy a yurt outing in the Idaho City area is to haul in food, sleeping bags and drinking water. Yurters also melt snow for water.
The ease of staying in yurts has made them very popular and advanced planning is needed to get a winter reservation. Currently, there are no openings at all between Dec. 19 and Jan. 6. From Dec. 12 to April 10 there are no available weekends (Friday and Saturday nights) at any of the six yurts. Stargaze Yurt, the most popular one, is booked solid from Dec. 10 through March 2.
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation, which manages the yurt system, suggests those interested in booking one for next winter plan well ahead. Yurts can be booked nine months out. Look for opening dates and make reservations at parksandrecreation.idaho.gov.