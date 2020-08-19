Idaho’s Sawtooths, White Clouds, Boulders and Lost River ranges get a lot of attention and are on the tourists’ beaten path.
While they are wild and remote, my favorite mountain range is the Pioneers between Sun Valley and Mackay. I’ve climbed or tried to climb many of the Pioneer mountains’ peaks over the years and discovered a lot of beautiful spots way off the beaten path.
One is Copper Basin, a remote mountain valley with wide-open spaces, incredible views and dynamic peaks in every direction.
August is an ideal time to plan a trip to Copper Basin. The basin has a lot of undeveloped campsites along a loop road which offer hiking to alpine lakes, mountain biking on trails and roads, off-highway vehicle riding, horseback riding and stream fishing for trout. The area is a favorite of fly anglers.
Wildlife viewing and photography is fantastic, and surprising. What blew me away was while trying to climb nearby 11,508-foot Smiley Mountain I came across a herd of pronghorns at 7,500 feet. They were high-tailing it over an expansive ridge.
Maybe I like Copper Basin because it takes a little doing to get there — lots of curves and washboard mountain roads and plenty of dust.
But once you get there, it’s an incredible mountain experience.
I can never remember how I got there but the U.S. Forest Service gives these directions: From Ketchum, travel northeast on the Trail Creek Road, No. 20 for roughly 23 miles. Turn right at the Wildhorse/Copper Basin turnoff and continue on this road for roughly 2 miles. Take a left on Road No. 135. This road continues for roughly 14 miles. The Copper Basin Guard Station is on the right at the intersection of Roads No. 135 and 138.