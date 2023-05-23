Subscribe
The scenic drive on U.S. 20 in the North Cascades of Washington state is a 140-mile byway through a landscape that changes so dramatically, there’s a surprise around every bend.
It winds its way from Twisp in the Methow Valley to Sedro-Woolley in the Skagit Valley and passes through jagged mountain peaks, rocky spires, rushing waterfalls and alpine glaciers.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.