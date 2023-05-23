Support Local Journalism


The scenic drive on U.S. 20 in the North Cascades of Washington state is a 140-mile byway through a landscape that changes so dramatically, there’s a surprise around every bend.

It winds its way from Twisp in the Methow Valley to Sedro-Woolley in the Skagit Valley and passes through jagged mountain peaks, rocky spires, rushing waterfalls and alpine glaciers.

Pete has been writing about the outdoors in Idaho and the Northwest for decades. Give him a shout at mountaingoat@centurylink.net

