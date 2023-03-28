It’s “go anywhere” snow season, and spring offers some of the best snowshoeing of the year.
Who can deny that sunshine, hard-packed snow and warmer temperatures make playing in snow country a lot better?
The Zs enjoyed a bright sunny day last week snowshoeing through Grayback Gulch Campground off Highway 21 near Idaho City. Although we’ve made this trek several times this winter, last week the snow was hard-packed and we could venture almost anywhere through the woods. Normally we would stay on the packed trail left by other snowshoers.
It feels so adventuresome to just take off into groves of beautiful ponderosa pines, up steep knolls and across ridge lines.
It’s the time of the year you don’t need groomed or packed trails and can explore endlessly.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Some of my favorite spring sunshine snow areas have been the road to Bull Trout Lake off Highway 21 between Grandjean and Stanley; Ponderosa State Park in McCall; off the Warm Lake Highway, east of Cascade; in the meadows around Marsh Creek, northwest of Stanley; and off-trail in the woods along the Banner Ridge Park N’ Ski area, northeast of Idaho City. You don’t need specific ski areas for exploring.
Take the sunscreen along, especially if you decide it’s warm enough to ski in shorts and a T-shirt.
As always, check avalanche danger before heading out. Although a lot of areas offer hard-pack snowshoeing, changing weather conditions and new, heavy wet snow can cause problems.