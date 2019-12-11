I stopped by a store the other day. They had some three-foot tall Christmas trees for sale for $25. That’s right — $25 for a tree you could fit in the front seat of your car.
Oh yes, and you could pay $125 for your standard 7-foot tall tree. That’s right, $125 for a Christmas tree.
There is a shortage of Christmas trees this year and that shortage has driven prices sky high.
There is an alternative. Stop by your friendly forest service office and buy a Christmas tree tag and head out and cut one down yourself.
You’ll save yourself some money and you’ll have a good time. The permits are only $10. And if you have a fourth grader, that fourth grader can get a free Christmas tree permit. You can’t beat that!
The free fourth-grader permits are available at forest service offices and you can check online at: fs.usda.gov.
Christmas tree permits are sold locally at East Cleveland Beverage in Caldwell and at local forest service offices. They’ll give you a map to show you where you can cut trees. The map contains various rules and regulations.
A good place to look for trees is up towards Idaho City or north of McCall. If you are going towards Idaho City, take the first main road past Idaho City, I think it is called Rabbit Creek Road.
Drive on up the road several miles until you find a good spot. Be sure to refer to the map that you got with the permit.
The map will show you where you can and cannot cut trees.
In the McCall area head up Last Chance Road between McCall and New Meadows or up Bear Basin Road on the way to Brundage.
You never know what the weather will be like. Some years you can only drive a few miles before you hit snow and some years you can drive for an hour and make it almost to the top of the summit.
This year there will be snow. Don’t drive that extra mile. If it looks like you are about to get stuck, then stop and walk.
It is fun to pack snacks and a propane barbecue and have a picnic. There is nothing like hot dogs and hot chocolate on a crisp fall afternoon. I’ve seen some groups bring lawn chairs, and fire pans and set up a regular camp kitchen. Talk about fun.
The map you get when you buy a Christmas tree permit shows you where you can and cannot cut a tree.
You can’t cut trees on private property. Generally you have to be 100 feet or more off the road and you can’t cut trees over a certain height. Each area has its own regulations so be sure to check before you go out.
You’ll have to hike a little, but that’s half the fun.
The trees you find won’t be like the ones sold in town. For the most part they are not going to be full and perfectly symmetrical. So don’t get your hopes up on finding a perfect “festival of trees” type of Christmas tree. But you don’t have to settle for a “Charlie Brown” Christmas tree either.
The fun of cutting your own tree is getting out and walking through the forest.
Here are a few hints that I’ve picked up on over the years:
Don’t look for the perfect store-lot tree. You are not going to find it; this is the forest, not a tree farm.
Stay away from the steep slopes. It’s hard to climb on steep slopes and the trees may look straight on the slope, but their trunks curve like a bow.
Stay away from a tight bunch of trees. The trees will probably be bald on one or more sides.
Don’t cut that lone tree that is off by itself. It deserves to grow old. (This is a personal feeling of mine.)
Don’t top a tree. An eight-foot tree is just that, not the top eight feet of a 20-foot tree.
Look for clear cuts or logged areas with new growth. You’ll find the right sized trees in areas that have been logged.
Don’t drive that last mile. You guys with 4-by-4s know what I’m talking about. If you ask yourself “maybe we should stop here,” then stop. You’ll never get your family to join you on another outing if they have to spend half the time digging you out.
Finally, don’t forget to bring a small hand saw. You don’t need a chainsaw.