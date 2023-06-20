Morels are the gold standard for wild mushrooms. Fried with eggs, as pizza toppers or with steak and potatoes, morels add an earthy meaty flavor that is hard to duplicate
WHERE TO FIND THEM
Most folks would rather give up a favorite gold panning spot than a morel picking spot. The usual answers will be to look for dappled shade in moist areas above 3,000 feet. Or places with disturbed soil like recently logged areas or along logging roads.
The best place to find them is in burn areas, especially burn areas that burned in the previous fall. There is something about a burn area that causes morels to pop up in late April through mid to late June.
WHAT DOES A MOREL LOOK LIKE?
It is best to go with another experienced morel picker the first time out. Morel mushrooms can be confused with false morels or brain mushrooms, although once you see both types, it’s easy to tell the difference.
On the first time out you need to dial in your “mushroom eyes.” The first time out my wife found one. We played a game to see if I could find it. She pointed to the general area and told me when I was getting warm.
I stood there and stared at the ground and saw nothing. I got down lower and found it. My “mushroom eyes” kicked in and I discovered that I was surrounded by them.
If you find one, stop, get down low and look — they’ll be another one or more.
PICK, CUT OR PLUCK
Pickers debate whether to pick, pluck or cut off the morel. Most scientific articles I’ve read say it doesn’t matter. Think of a morel as an upside-down apple tree. With a morel, the tree is underground and the actual morel mushroom is the fruit. It doesn’t hurt the tree when you pick the apple. Some studies say that plucking the morel actually stimulates production. It’s your choice. Pulling them up brings up a lot of dirt and makes cleaning harder.
Net bags are the way to go for transporting morels in the field. Not because you’re helping spread spore. Morel spores are mostly gone by the time you see the morel. Morels need to breathe to stay fresh and the mesh bag helps with air circulation and helps to strain out some of the dirt and bugs.
WHAT TO DO WITH MORELS AT HOME
Morels need to soak in water for an hour or so. Add a dash of salt to help get rid of any bugs that may have taken up residence. Once soaked, spread the morels out on a tabletop to dry. Morels will last four or five days in the refrigerator if not overly wet. If you have more than you can eat in that amount of time, then you can freeze them.
For freezing; blanch the morels in boiling water for a minute or two and put in freezer bags. You can also sauté them until half way done and freeze.
Morels can also be frozen whole without blanching or sautéing, but they will lose some of their flavor and texture.
EATING MORELS
Don’t eat raw morels. All wild mushrooms have a spectrum of toxicity. Morels are no different. Cooking helps remove the toxins. So make sure you cook them.
Take it easy and don’t eat too many. I got a little carried away the first time we found a bunch and had them with every meal. Believe me, if you eat a ton of them you’ll be sitting on the toilet.
The season is about over, but ask around. There are still some out there.