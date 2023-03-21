Support Local Journalism


The Moose Fire was ignited on July 17, 2022 by sparks from an unattended campfire burning next to the Salmon River. A careless camper started what would become the nation’s largest wildfire in summer 2022.

The sparks created a wildfire in Moose Creek canyon, on the south side of the Salmon River. Fanned by high winds and hot temperatures, the fire raced into the crowns of trees in Moose Creek canyon, causing a giant plume of smoke.

A big plume of smoke rises ominously as seen from Jay and Chyenne Smith’s J Lazy S Ranch on the afternoon of July 17, 2022.
Jay and Chyenne Smith look for cattle on horseback below the fire line.
The Moose Fire got too big, too fast to control and contain. It burned for 4.5 months from mid-July to Oct. 31.
The Moose Fire threatened the safety of the Salmon River Road, the only access route to boat launches for the nationally famous Middle Fork Salmon River and Main Salmon – River of No Return wilderness trips. Keeping the road open with pilot cars for two months provided yet another challenge for the Salmon-Challis National Forest to manage.

Steve Stuebner is the writer and producer of Life on the Range, a public education project sponsored by the Idaho Rangeland Resources Commission

