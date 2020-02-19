The MK Nature Center Visitor’s Center is closed to visitors now until Feb. 24. The closure is to ensure public safety during a remodeling project inside the building.
With the impending demolition and new construction of the Idaho Dept. of Fish and Game’s headquarters office, the licensing desk is moving to the nature center. The remodeling of the nature center’s front room will accommodate this addition to the center.
“We look forward to welcoming license buyers to the nature center” said Vicky Runnoe, Conservation Education Supervisor. “Having the license desk located in our visitor’s center will allow for continued excellent customer service during the headquarters building project.”
When the licensing desk shifts over to the nature center, visitors will be able to purchase their hunting and fishing licenses and tags, visit the nature center, or both. Full license desk operation at the nature center is targeted for early March.