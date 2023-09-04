Our clan spent our last summer camping weekend at a much-loved spot on the Payette River. While the kids and dogs played in the water, the adults enjoyed various down-time activities, like sitting in chairs perched in the river. I had my binoculars and camera, awaiting a dipper. My lenses were adorned with potato chip fragments and small fingerprints. Although the kids have their own binoculars, they always want to look through mine, as if I can see things they can’t. I simply ask them to put the strap around their necks as they pry my Zeiss bins from my hands. As long as they don’t drop them, they will probably survive.
While we were pitching camp, I heard the cries of a young bald eagle begging for food. After looking around, I located the eagle nest on the top of a snag, high on a distant ridge. The young bird was barely visible in the enormous nest, but its incessant calls ensured its identification and location.
After checking the nest off and on, over a period of hours, an adult finally came in. Wow! Always spectacular, even at a distance! The low light of the late afternoon made the bird’s white head and tail sparkle against the blue sky. Over the rest of the weekend, that was the only visit by an adult. But the young bird was noisy and animated the rest of the time.
Our favorite view, which many of us got lucky enough to observe, was when the youngster launched out for a flight. At first, we didn’t know if it was flying yet or not, but it sure was. After soaring above the nest in a few broad, slow circles, it folded its wings, dove, and then did a full forward flip, pulling out like a pro. Shaun White would have been proud. Do birds play? Yes, they do.
I wondered where these birds were getting their fish. Bald eagles, or Migizi in Chippewa, are fish specialists. Although I have frequently seen osprey fishing the Payette River in this vicinity, I’d only seen a bald eagle once or twice. They could have been visiting other parts of the Payette River or, more likely, traveling to large lakes in the region to fish.
The nearest big water body is Horsethief Reservoir at 17 miles, as the crow flies. Stanley Lake is 27 miles, and Lake Cascade is 40 miles. While all these distances are significantly greater for those of us pulling trailers loaded with coolers, chairs, firewood, kids and dogs, while dodging rocks along the winding roads and trying to keep our rigs out of adjacent rivers, it’s probably a flight in the park for these broad-winged raptors.
Imagine sitting on top of the highest tree on the mountain and thinking, I will cruise 40 miles to that lake over there. I know it has fish. I’ve been there before. I’ll grab one and bring it back here to my youngster. You can decide if the parent thought, my “precious” youngster, my “annoying” youngster or maybe a dispassionate, “it’s my job.” Human parents will answer this question with, “yes.”
Thanks to scientists and bird conservationists, our national symbol was saved from extinction by the discovery of several factors plummeting this magnificent bird into the abyss. Along with the peregrine falcon, Kirtland’s warbler and a few other species, birds and non-birds, we learned that when we focus society’s resources and values, we can literally change the future.
We know Native Americans were supremely tuned into the natural world. I love the names they gave to a bird that would become our national symbol. I doubt the original Americans had any notion of a “national symbol.” Let’s look at some of these fascinating names, in addition to Migizi:
Nez Perce – Saqanta'yx; Hidatsa – Iphoki; Lakota – Waŋblí; Osage – Hon’ga; Yakama – K’ámamul; Apache – Tsa-cho; Navajo – Atsa; Cheyenne – Ma’xevé’késo; and Cherokee – Wohali. We need to consult Native Americans to learn how to pronounce each of these names. They don’t obey pronunciation rules established by us newcomers.
Native Americans chose the eagle and its feathers as a symbol of what is highest, bravest, strongest and holiest. Eagle feathers are given to another in honor, and the feathers are worn with dignity and pride. An eagle feather is also used to adorn sacred pipes because it is a symbol of the Great Spirit from whom all strength and power flows. Some peoples believe the eagle is the only creature to have seen the Creator. It thereby also signifies courage, wisdom and strength, which are the attributes the founders of the United States wanted in our national symbol.
Because eagles are considered such a powerful medicine animal, the hunting or killing of eagles is restricted. Eating eagle meat is forbidden in many tribes. In some legends, a person who eats an eagle is transformed into a monster. Too bad that’s not true for those who shoot bald eagles for fun. Or maybe it is.
One of the biological facts working against bald eagle conservation is they don’t achieve full adult plumage and start breeding until about age 6. They average only slightly fewer than two eggs per year. These factors lead to slow population growth. On the upside, they typically live for over 30 years in the wild (longer in captivity). This is a classic K-selected species, as opposed to r-selected. The latter strategy is to breed early and have huge clutch sizes – think quail. As always with evolution, many different strategies work.
Young bald eagles are brown, with various amounts of white as they mature. Young birds along the Boise River are frequently thought to be golden eagles. I have talked to many people along the Greenbelt who, upon seeing my binoculars and camera, tell me there is a golden eagle up ahead. You will rarely find a golden eagle perched along the Boise River. It’s not their habitat, there aren’t any jackrabbits, and they don’t like people. Bald eagles, on the other hand, are famously tolerant of humans. Take a trip to Homer, Alaska, if you don’t believe me.
In 1986, the year Yellowstone burned, I helped fight a forest fire on the Red Lake Reservation in Minnesota, home of the Red Lake Band of Chippewas. I was soon befriended by a local – Allen Pemberton – who invited me and my companion on our pumper truck over for a dinner of walleye and venison. After an unforgettable meal, shared with warmth and friendship, he invited us to see a sacred place the next day – a place outsiders don’t get to see. I didn’t know what to expect.
The next morning, he took us to an active bald eagle nest deep in the forest. Migizi was there. I was overcome by the power of the place and the honor of his sharing it with us. I don’t remember much about the fire.