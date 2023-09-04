Bald eagle in snow

A bald eagle in snow.

 Ted Corporandy

Our clan spent our last summer camping weekend at a much-loved spot on the Payette River. While the kids and dogs played in the water, the adults enjoyed various down-time activities, like sitting in chairs perched in the river. I had my binoculars and camera, awaiting a dipper. My lenses were adorned with potato chip fragments and small fingerprints. Although the kids have their own binoculars, they always want to look through mine, as if I can see things they can’t. I simply ask them to put the strap around their necks as they pry my Zeiss bins from my hands. As long as they don’t drop them, they will probably survive.

Bald eagle calling

A bald eagle calling. 

While we were pitching camp, I heard the cries of a young bald eagle begging for food. After looking around, I located the eagle nest on the top of a snag, high on a distant ridge. The young bird was barely visible in the enormous nest, but its incessant calls ensured its identification and location.

Bald eagles perched

A pair of bald eagles perching.
Bald eagle taking off

A bald eagle taking flight.
immature bald eagle

Immature bald eagles are brown, with various amounts of white as they mature.

You can reach Terry Rich at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.

