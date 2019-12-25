Congratulations to Gaylon Newbold of McCammon for landing a new catch/release state record Bonneville whitefish. Newbold caught the impressive 21-inch whitefish while jigging on Dec.10, beating the previous record held by Dalton Jackson since 2016. As an avid Bear Lake angler, Newbold holds multiple state records, including the catch/release record Bonneville cutthroat trout, and the current certified weight record for Bonneville whitefish.
Bear Lake is unique in that it’s home to three different endemic species of whitefish, which are only found only in that lake. Bonneville Cisco, Bear Lake whitefish and Bonneville whitefish are all thought to be relatives of the widely distributed mountain whitefish present in much of Idaho.
Think you can land a record fish? Check out Idaho’s State Record Fish program for more information and how to apply. For more information: idfg.idaho.gov.