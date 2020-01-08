The 11th Annual Youth Ice Fishing Day at Horsethief Reservoir is a free event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11.
According to a press release about the event, no fishing license is required, and a limited amount of fishing gear will be available for use.
Full details regarding the event — including a list of what to bring for a day on the ice — can be found at: idahoyouthoutdoors.org. You can also send any questions regarding the event to: IdahoYouthOutdoors@gmail.com.
The rallying point for the day’s events is on the west side of Horsethief Reservoir, at the King’s Point boat ramp. Parking is somewhat limited and participants are encouraged to carpool.
To reach Horsethief Reservoir, travel on State Highway 55 to Cascade, Idaho. Just north of Cascade, turn east onto the Warm Lake Highway. Travel six miles, then turn south (right) onto Horsethief Reservoir’s entrance road. Travel 1.1 miles to the junction and bear right, traveling another mile to King’s Point.