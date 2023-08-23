It’s rare to see a movie where birds play a key role. I touched on “The Birds” by Alfred Hitchcock in my June 28, 2023, column where my main topic was Brewer’s blackbird. What usually catches my eye — actually my ear — in a given movie is the use of the wrong bird song in the background. Loon and red-tailed hawk calls are commonly inserted into a film’s soundtrack to enhance images of emptiness or foreboding, no matter the habitat, time of day or place on earth. I have a column titled, “Hey Hollywood, call me,” which lives entirely in my head to this point. I will call out a number of badly placed bird calls and offer my services in helping Hollywood get it right.
One of my favorite examples was a horror movie, in the woods of Maine, in the middle of the night. As the kids are fleeing a slasher with zero strategy as to how to do that (after no doubt watching dozens of movies much like their life at the moment), a Cassin’s vireo suddenly sings. No way. No how. Even if producers happen to get the bird songs and calls right (proper species for the time and place), they are just extras, like a horse in the background of Yellowstone. And let’s hope that horse is a mustang, not a thoroughbred.
In “Magpie Funeral” (2023), independent Boise filmmaker Greg Green has made not only a bird, but a complex behavior by a bird, the centerpiece of the movie. I’m not reviewing the movie here, although I do have opinions. I’ll just say I liked it a lot. The film is playing at The Flicks, and I encourage you to read the review by Natalia DiGiosia in Greenbelt Magazine (https://greenbeltmagazine.com/), dated Aug. 4, 2023. If you miss the movie there, it will soon be streaming on Amazon and other platforms. Or, if you’re headed to Twin Falls, catch it at the Lamphouse Cinema starting Sept. 8.
“Magpie Funeral” may at first sound like Greg just stuck two interesting words together to stimulate our curiosity. But there is way more to this title than you might think. There are 12 species of magpies on the planet, in addition to four species of green-magpies and four species of blue-magpies. There are also magpie-jays, magpie-robins and others with “magpie” in the name.
The magpie Greg chose is the black-billed magpie — a familiar bird in Idaho. But it’s the “funeral” part that gives the title real meaning and provides the film’s fabric. When a black-billed magpie dies, sometimes other magpies — we assume friends and family — will perch in trees or stand around the deceased. Birds will fly down, calling and walking around the body. One or more birds may bring a little offering, such as a sprig of pine needles or a bunch of grass and drop it next to the departed. As many as 40 magpies have been known to gather in this way. Magpie funerals last 10–15 minutes before all participants fly off, typically in silence.
I looked through the other magpie accounts at Birds of the World and can find no other mention of funerals in the other magpie species. But on an internet search, I did stumble on a 2012 account of funerals in California scrub-jays. Researchers observed that upon encountering a dead jay, birds perched around and began giving a series of loud, screeching calls which attracted other jays to join in. Gatherings lasted from a few seconds to 30 minutes. Note this jay funeral lacks the subtle complexities of a magpie funeral. Recall that magpies and jays are in the same family — Corvidae — as some other smart birds, such as ravens.
It’s easier to find funerals in a few other kinds of species. In “Magpie Funeral,” the main character, Sy McMurphy, mentions funerals in elephants. A typical elephant ritual is for the attendees to touch the body with their trunks, have a moment of silence and cover the body with leaves and branches. Some elephants will stay with a dead friend or family member for days. They will even do this with bones, whether the deceased was a relative or not.
There is also a long record of primates (in addition to us) protecting and carrying the bodies of their conspecifics. Dolphins have been known to spend time with the bodies of other dolphins. Some dolphin mothers carry their dead infants in their mouths or on their backs for a week or longer.
The parallels between these behaviors and human funeral behaviors are simply stunning. It compels us to realize these species know something about death and are capable of strong empathy.
Our thinking about animal cognition, self-awareness and empathy has come a long way. You may remember learning about Descartes (1596–1650) who thought animals were merely “mechanisms” or “automata” — little different than watches. If they shrieked or growled when provoked, it was just a programmed response. No feelings or emotions were involved.
Since those really old days, we have progressed in our understanding of the complexity of the animal brain and their capacity for emotion. The first book I read that changed my world view on this topic was “Animal Thinking” by Griffin (1985).
Scientists have gone out of their way to avoid anthropomorphizing animal behavior, particularly when writing in scientific journals. To this day, when someone says something like, “My cat loves me,” I roll my eyes. Your cat wants your warmth, food and attention. Is that “love?” I’m not so sure. On the other hand, it’s clear my dog loves me.
From an evolutionary perspective, it seems obvious magpie funerals and other expressions of empathy in the animal world can be adaptive. These behaviors can lead to better survival of the species. If an adult “cares” about their young, family members or neighbors, that can pay off in survival in the real world. The evolution of funerals is definitely a step up in behavioral complexity and apparently hasn’t happened very often. But like so many species attributes, the same ones don’t evolve in every species. You first need the appropriate natural variation upon which evolution can operate.
For more details on evolutionary theory, check out any book by Stephen J. Gould, my choice for the greatest evolutionary scientist of all time. You might start with “Ever Since Darwin: Reflections on Natural History” (1992). And if that grabs you, move on to “The Structure of Evolutionary Theory” (2002). But at 1,494 pages, it’s not for everyone. You might suggest it for your book club, if you can keep a straight face.
We can observe a funeral in the magpie, elephant or other animal. But we don’t know anything about how the attendees feel, how they are affected or how they will react. We know little or nothing about their relationships with each other.
“Magpie Funeral” gives us one captivating view of how humans react to loss, with the funeral attendees having complex relationships among themselves. Warmth, affection, caring, self-realization and opportunity all emerge. We also find humor, perhaps the healthiest sign of all.