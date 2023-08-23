Support Local Journalism


It’s rare to see a movie where birds play a key role. I touched on “The Birds” by Alfred Hitchcock in my June 28, 2023, column where my main topic was Brewer’s blackbird. What usually catches my eye — actually my ear — in a given movie is the use of the wrong bird song in the background. Loon and red-tailed hawk calls are commonly inserted into a film’s soundtrack to enhance images of emptiness or foreboding, no matter the habitat, time of day or place on earth. I have a column titled, “Hey Hollywood, call me,” which lives entirely in my head to this point. I will call out a number of badly placed bird calls and offer my services in helping Hollywood get it right.

One of my favorite examples was a horror movie, in the woods of Maine, in the middle of the night. As the kids are fleeing a slasher with zero strategy as to how to do that (after no doubt watching dozens of movies much like their life at the moment), a Cassin’s vireo suddenly sings. No way. No how. Even if producers happen to get the bird songs and calls right (proper species for the time and place), they are just extras, like a horse in the background of Yellowstone. And let’s hope that horse is a mustang, not a thoroughbred.

"Magpie Funeral"

A scene from "Magpie Funeral," a film by independent Boise filmmaker Greg Green. 
black-billed magpie

The black-billed magpie is a familiar bird in Idaho.
black-billed magpie

When a black-billed magpie dies, sometimes other magpies will perch or stand around the deceased. One or more birds may drop an offering, such as a sprig of pine needles, next to the departed.
California Scrub-Jay

California scrub-jays were observed by researchers in 2012 holding a "funeral" for a dead jay, which consisted merely of birds perching around and giving a series of loud, screeching calls.

You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.

