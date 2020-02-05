Birds have almost as many strategies as people do for getting together. On Thursday, Feb. 13, Julie Steele will present “The Secret Love Life of Birds” at the Southwestern Idaho Birders Association monthly meeting. Avian mating styles have been a topic of recent research and ornithologists now recognize how subtle and diverse bird partnerships really are.
Julie Steele, along with her husband Boyd, is the owner of Wild Birds Unlimited in Boise. She is a Certified Bird feeding specialist, which means she knows just about everything about feeding the birds successfully, clean and safely, according to a press release. She is an avid backyard birdwatcher and is passionate about the birds, bird habitat and conservation, particularly water conservation. She was a registered nurse “in a prior life.”
SIBA meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. and are held at the Deer Flat National Wildlife Refuge Visitor Center at 13751 Upper Embankment Road in Nampa. The entrance is at the corner of Roosevelt and Indiana avenues. All are welcome to all of the SIBA meetings which last about 1½ hours with a refreshment time following the meeting.