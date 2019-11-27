SUN VALLEY — If visions of snowflakes are dancing in your head, you can do more than dream about skiing this holiday weekend.
Grand Targhee opens today with limited terrain and two of its five chairlifts in operation.
Sun Valley Resort starts its 84th winter season with the River Run side of Bald Mountain open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow, on Thanksgiving Day.
Bogus Basin’s Terrain Park, which has already been open for a few weeks, is again open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday through Sunday, and, fingers crossed, more terrain will open top-to-bottom on Friday for skiing and snowboarding.
Tamarack’s Discovery terrain area will also open this weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Friday through Sunday. The resort hopes “to open more terrain as snowmaking and Mother Nature allows.”
Schweitzer and Pomerelle will open Friday and Brundage Ski Resort, also crossing fingers, is expected to open Friday as well “if conditions allow.”
For those champing at the bit to schuss down the hill, check regularly for snow updates. For Sun Valley, text SVSNOW to 42427 to your mobile device; for Bogus, check the website at bogusbasin.org or call 208-342-2100; go to tamarackidaho.com for Tamarack’s latest snow report, and for Brundage go to brundage.com, where you can also sign up for text and email snow alerts.