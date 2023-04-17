I’m starting my second full year of retirement. I have worked my whole adult life. That’s over 40 years of 8 to 5, five days a week. On any given weekday I knew where I would be and what I would be doing. I’d be working.
Sure, there would be vacations and holidays here and there but on Monday through Friday if you were to ask where I’d be; I’d be at work. There is some comfort in that monotony.
That all changed when I retired.
You need to have some kind of plan when you retire. If you don’t you’re lost. I was a little afraid of that. What am I going to do to fill my time? Being a little OCD doesn’t help; I needed to have at least something to plan for day to day.
My wife retired a couple years before me so she was already acclimated.
So this last ski season I set a goal to ski 100 days. I figured I’d know what I’d be doing every day. I had a season pass at Brundage, I had a place to stay and we had phenomenal snow.
A lot of people have 100-plus day ski seasons. It’s a selfish goal. It doesn’t help anybody or save the world but I’m not getting any younger and if I’m going to do it I better do it now. I can save the world tomorrow.
Brundage closed last week and I skied 109 days. Not all of those days were at Brundage but I skied 109 days.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
Here’s some life lessons I learned:
1) At age 66 you can only ski so many days in a row before things start hurting. My number was 27 days in a row before my knees told me to take a break
2) When you wear the same clothes week after week they start to stink and if you wear the same boots day after day you will get athletics’ foot.
3) Not every day will be a blue bird day, some days will just plain suck.
4) I love my wife. She skied with me all but a few days and was supportive. But if you are around somebody 24 hours a day, month in and month out you will get on each other’s nerves. And it’s always something they do. It’s never anything you do.
5) Always finish the day on a high note and then stop. When you succumb to “just one more run” you will tweak something; like your knee.
6) Count your blessings, you don’t know how great it is to live in Idaho. I skied with a guy visiting from Pennsylvania. I didn’t even know they had skiing in Pennsylvania. It was a nice day with 5 inches of fresh powder. We got half way down an untracked run and he stopped. I skied up to him and I thought he was about to cry. He said: “this is the best skiing I have ever had in my entire life.”
I’m glad the ski season is over and we are lucky to live in Idaho