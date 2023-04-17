Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


I’m starting my second full year of retirement. I have worked my whole adult life. That’s over 40 years of 8 to 5, five days a week. On any given weekday I knew where I would be and what I would be doing. I’d be working.

Sure, there would be vacations and holidays here and there but on Monday through Friday if you were to ask where I’d be; I’d be at work. There is some comfort in that monotony.

Load comments