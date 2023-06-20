Support Local Journalism


Leucism (lü-si-zəm) is the partial loss of pigmentation in skin, fur or feathers. It leads to white spots, white patches or completely white coloration. Leucism can be distinguished from albinism because leucism does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes. All albino animals have red or pink eyes because the lack of pigment allows blood vessels to be visible through the sclera (whites of the eye).

A leucistic individual may still show some colors, especially red, orange or yellow. Feathers that should be brown or black are pale or white. Birds showing white patches in symmetrical patterns are often called “pied.” The term “pied” is also applied to several species which normally show symmetrical white patterns, such as the pied crow and pied stilt.

