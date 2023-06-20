Leucism (lü-si-zəm) is the partial loss of pigmentation in skin, fur or feathers. It leads to white spots, white patches or completely white coloration. Leucism can be distinguished from albinism because leucism does not affect the pigment cells in the eyes. All albino animals have red or pink eyes because the lack of pigment allows blood vessels to be visible through the sclera (whites of the eye).
A leucistic individual may still show some colors, especially red, orange or yellow. Feathers that should be brown or black are pale or white. Birds showing white patches in symmetrical patterns are often called “pied.” The term “pied” is also applied to several species which normally show symmetrical white patterns, such as the pied crow and pied stilt.
This topic came to mind when a photographer who regularly contributes great photos for this column, Ken Miracle, sent me some amazing photos of a leucistic Brewer’s sparrow (see photo) recently found near Boise. I asked a few of my other regular contributors if they had any photos of leucistic species and received additional great shots of a house finch and red-tailed hawk from Mary Miller Rumple.
I recall the first fully leucistic bird I ever saw. It was a tree swallow during fall migration, perched with maybe a hundred other tree swallows on a power line. It took me a minute to figure out what I was looking at. Then, as they all took flight, I followed the white bird with my binoculars far into the distance while the other birds became undetectable. My next thought was, how can such a bird avoid being eaten by one of the avian predators out there? It must have been a conspicuous target for a Cooper’s hawk, merlin or maybe even a peregrine falcon.
My second thought was, is this individual bird recognized by other members of its species as one of their own? Whether male or female, can that bird find a mate? Given all the competition among males to attract a female, do any females like the all-white or partially white potential mates? If so, are the young also leucistic? This thinking was taking me first into the realm of behavior, which I love, and then into the realm of genetics, which left me behind shortly after I understood Gregor Mendel and his peas. That was about 1967.
Leucism can be caused by poor nutrition or genetics. The former can lead to a lack of deposition of carotenoid and melanin pigments. Genetic mutations can also lead to a lack of normal pigmentation and those genes can be passed on to offspring. Those genes are always recessive.
Leucism and albinism are both rare in the wild. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology estimates about 1 in 30,000 individuals across all bird species have one or the other condition, with albinism being the rarer. Leucism is more often seen in captive animals bred to encourage this type of genetic mutation. Thus, we have white peacocks, wedding doves, mandarin ducks, tigers, ball pythons and even crocodiles. Crikey!
True albinos don’t live long in the wild, for a variety of reasons. Both albino and leucistic individuals are at a disadvantage because melanin is not only a color. It also strengthens feathers. You may have noticed no matter the bird species, they tend to have dark flight feathers or at least dark-tipped or dark-edged wings. Melanin makes those feathers more resistant to wear and breakage. Given the importance of flight to birds, it’s little wonder any reduction in feather strength can be costly and those individuals will be eliminated by evolution at a higher rate than are normal birds.
The excessive deposition of the black melanin pigment – “melanism” – is also a genetic mutation. Because melanism is dominant, it is passed on and often expressed in offspring. The degree of melanism, like the degree of leucism, can vary among individuals. The bill and soft parts of bird can vary from darker than normal, to dark, to black. For feathers, coloration can vary from brown to black.
Some dark forms of species occur regularly. Around here, we occasionally see very dark Swainson’s hawks, red-tailed hawks and rough-legged hawks. Their more common forms have a fair amount of white. Red-tailed hawks are classified as light, medium and dark morphs (forms). Dark birds comprise only about 15% of the entire red-tail population, but that is still a higher rate than we see around here.
Color aberrations, especially melanism, have historically led ornithologists to describe those birds as new subspecies or even new species. But that was before we understood the genetic basis and extent of melanism across many species. Among birds, 334 species are known to show color polymorphism (a regular occurrence of individuals with different plumages), which is 3.5% of all bird species. This is especially common in owls, storks, cuckoos and Galliformes (grouse, quail and relatives).
Those of us who studied wildlife ecology learned a few basic “rules” about species variation. These included Bergmann’s Rule – populations and species of larger size are found in colder environments. This makes sense because of the surface-to-volume principle of physics. You can ask Alexa more about that one.
Another was Allen’s Rule, which states that species in colder climates will have smaller and thicker appendages – notably ears and tails. This is closely related to Bergmann’s Rule. Small ears will radiate less heat than large ears, for example. Check out an arctic fox and a bat-eared fox. And, yes, I want one of each!
The third and last rule for today is Gloger's Rule. This says darker birds are found more often in humid environments and lighter birds (of the same or related species) are found in arid ones. A good, adaptive explanation for this phenomenon is darker feathers are tougher and more resistant to feather-degrading bacteria which occur at higher levels in moist environments.
No matter the evolutionary explanations for leucism and melanism, it’s always exciting for birders to find a bird that is far whiter or blacker than usual. Maybe it’s simply that after seeing hundreds of “normal” Brewer’s sparrows, it’s fun to find the one pictured here. I’m used to seeing typical red-tailed hawks in my neighborhood almost daily during spring, summer, and fall. But when winter rolls around, I look forward to seeing a very dark form, sitting somewhat predictably for a few weeks over a horse pasture a few blocks away. I know nothing about this bird’s life, but I hope he keeps dropping by.
For more, check out "Bird Coloration" (2010) by Geoffrey E. Hill.