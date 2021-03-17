Last winter, I took my first ski lesson. Here I was, at age 30, surrounded by a bunch of little kids on the bunny hill at Bogus Basin. After learning how to pizza and making some runs without falling, my confidence grew. I was ready for the next step.
I should have stuck with the cat tracks on that first day, but I didn’t really know my way around the ski hill yet. The run called Lulu was categorized as green, so I gave it a shot. After all, how threatening could a run called Lulu really be?
Though I was bored on the bunny hill, I certainly wasn’t ready for Lulu. She sounds sweet and innocent — but don’t be fooled. The slope was too steep for my new ski legs, and I crashed over and over again. Halfway down the hill, I was too far down to hike back up, but far enough away from the bottom to feel completely overwhelmed. Like the mature adult I am, I sat on the side of the hill and started to tear up. OK, I full-out cried. Semantics.
My husband, who’s a snowboarder and had no idea how to give me tips that would help me in my journey down the hill, came over and put his helmet on my head. I saw the worry in his eyes. Oh great — when he’s scared, that’s when I know I’m in trouble. I managed to make it down the hill, ski-crash-ski style, and called it a day.
Fast-forward to this ski season. I reluctantly decided to get a season pass so I’d have something active to do in the winter. I struggle with feeling down during the winter, and I thought this could help.
I was nervous on that first day back at Bogus. I scheduled a one-on-one lesson with perhaps the best ski instructor of all time, Bob Sorvaag. Bob’s calming voice, confident instruction and reassuring approval made me feel like I could do anything — well, except for Lulu quite yet. He showed me around the cat tracks, which helped me practice my technique (if you could even call it that) on a route that wasn’t too steep.
The lesson gave me a boost of confidence to start the season, and I have pretty much had a blast on the slopes ever since. I’ve taken it slow, building my way from the cat tracks (Buttercup and Pioneer are fun) to the Sunshine and Silver Queen green runs, which are all accessible from the Morning Star Express lift. We’ve also explored the slopes at Anthony Lakes near Baker City, Oregon, and Tamarack near Donnelly. Both were breathtakingly beautiful with great snow.
At Tamarack, I accidentally did my first black diamond. OK, to be fair, I put my life in my husband’s hands and trusted him to lead me down the right slope! But, it was his first time snowboarding there, and we both got mixed up. (Jake, I sincerely apologize for the choice words hurled in your direction as my panic set in.)
At Tamarack, I had to learn to laugh at myself. If you are in need of a humbling experience, just go skiing, have one of your skis fall off mid-run, struggle to get it back on, have two kind souls stop to help you, and then tumble backwards into the snow with one of them. Oh and then later, fall again, get your ski stuck straight up-and-down into the snow while it’s still attached to your awkwardly twisted leg, and have a guy stop, struggle to help you up and finally unclip your boot to free you from your snare. “We all start somewhere,” he told me.
Humiliation aside, what I’m trying to do is actually encourage you all to try something new, even if you didn’t pick it up as a kid or if you think you’re too old to start. Maybe that’s skiing, maybe that’s biking, maybe that’s knitting or playing the guitar — it’s just fun to have a new challenge. When I first saw these tiny kids on the slopes, I was jealous of their head start. But hey, I’m glad I still took the plunge to learn to ski in my 30s. I truly enjoyed winter this year and was actually disappointed to see a 65-degree high in the forecast. Who am I?!
I’m glad I took a shot at learning, albeit begrudgingly at first. Winter now holds a lot more beauty and adventure for me, and I don’t think I’ll be dreading the turn of the seasons anymore.