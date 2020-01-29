The birds spending the winter in the Treasure Valley can be grouped into three main groups. First, there are species that we classify as residents. That is, they spend the entire year in the valley. These include House Finches, Mourning Doves, Northern Flickers, Black-billed Magpies, American Crows, Black-capped Chickadees, and American Robins.
The second group is what we call altitudinal migrants. These birds breed in the higher elevations of Idaho — those places where we go camping in the summer — and then descend to lower elevations to spend the winter. These include Idaho’s No. 1 feeder bird, the Dark-eyed Junco.
But this group also includes four bird-eating raptors — Sharp-shinned Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Northern Goshawk, and Merlin. Cooper’s Hawk is by far the most common and can be seen bombing bird feeders or sitting on the backyard trampoline. They tend to fly in low and fast, causing true feeder birds to scatter in a panic.
Sharpies, coops, and gos (short-hand names used by birders) are all accipiters, characterized by short wings, long tails, and extreme maneuverability in dense vegetation. The Merlin, on the other hand, is a falcon, related to Peregrine and Prairie Falcons. Merlins fly like jets, very fast and very directly. They are quite unlike the accipiters in this behavior. I have watched them fly down main streets in Nampa, Caldwell, and Boise over rush-hour traffic. They always seem to be on a mission and care nothing for the chaos just below them.
The third group of birds are considered long-distance migrants. They breed north of Idaho and fly south to spend the winter here. Much as some of our breeding birds fly to Mexico or Central America to escape the winter, these birds find southern Idaho to be relatively balmy compared to their breeding habitats as far north as the Arctic Circle.
The most frequently seen migrant in this category is the Rough-legged Hawk. These gorgeous black, white, and brown raptors are mostly found far out on the Snake River Plain, often perching on power poles to survey the surrounding landscape for mammalian prey. They almost never come into larger cities, and so are largely unknown to the average person.
Roughlegs nest on the Arctic tundra. A much less common species from the Arctic Tundra, a species which is eagerly sought in southern Idaho, is the Snowy Owl. Few wintering species cause more excitement across the U.S. when they appear. Snowy Owls, like several other Arctic species, are considered to be “irruptive.” That is, they only fly south in large numbers in some years. These “irruptions” are thought to be tied to food supplies and occur at roughly four-year intervals when prey populations of voles in the far north crash.
Other long-distance migrants are also widely prized when they’re found in southern Idaho. These include Snow Buntings, American Tree-Sparrows, Harris’s Sparrows, and Lapland Longspur. Finding these species will require time exploring the edges of farmland in the Snake River Plane. They won’t be showing up on your feeders!