In this sequel to last week’s column, "To A Waterfowl," I want to look at the colorful colloquial names used over the centuries for waterfowl. Reasons for these names are sometimes obvious. It’s no mystery why a mallard has been called a greenhead. But why has the common merganser been called a woozer? You’ll see that there are many names that just don’t compute with 21st century birders.
What fascinates me is that you know each name has a story behind it. Maybe it was a name brought from Europe by early immigrants that was used for the same or similar species over there. Maybe it was just a name that somebody made up and that ended up being shared. Maybe it was imported from another language and got spelled or pronounced differently over time so that the connection to the origin has been lost. You know that if you had the time and resources, you could probably chase them all down. My guess is that if you had a year to spend poring through old books and journals in large European and American libraries, you could figure them out.
I’ve arranged species in order of how common they are in Ada and Canyon counties over the entire year to provide an additional bit of information. These abundance data come from eBird’s “Bar Charts” option. Once you select the bar charts you want, you have the option after the last bird on the list to “Download Histogram Data.” Those data can be imported into Excel and then sorted and manipulated to meet your needs.
“Frostybeak” is an old name for the most common waterfowl species in Ada and Canyon counties — the mallard. Nothing about their beaks strikes me as “frosty.” Other names are greenhead and yellowlegs, which make sense, but another mysterious epithet is ice duck. One possible explanation is that long ago in the eastern U.S., mallards that were late to leave as winter approached were thought to be a different variety of mallard than those who departed earlier in the fall. So, these names may have resulted from their futzing around in freezing ponds late in the year. Now, mallards seem to be residents everywhere, so that old distinction may be history.
The second most common species, not far behind the frostybeak, is the Canada goose. One common name you may have heard is honker, also Canada honker, big honker, and old honker. If you’ve been to Kathryn Albertson Park when these birds are getting ready to nest, you might add, annoying honker. In more local use, they are also known as northern goose, French goose, and Mexican goose. One might explain all of these, but how about “wavy?” What does that mean?
The third most common species is the wood duck. This species is substantially less often detected than ice ducks and wavies. There are only 28 wood ducks counted for every 100 mallards. Although they are common in a few places and use nest boxes, they can’t be found everywhere.
Several of their common names make perfect sense — acorn duck, branchier, tree duck, and swamp duck. They are surprisingly good at clinging to even small branches to pluck acorns from a young oak. Another name is squealer. You can hear the female call as a pair flies over, even from quite a distance. All About Birds describes this loud and distinctive call as “oo-eek, oo-eek.” The only colloquial names I’ve found that apparently refer to the spectacular plumage of the male are “the bride” and “bridal duck.” This strikes me as quite odd.
Next in line is the American wigeon (previously, widgeon). Note that there is also the European wigeon, which does show up rarely around here, and the Chiloe wigeon of southern South America. If you want to see that one, pack your bags.
The common name I grew up with was baldpate, referring to the white feathers that extend from the beak over the top of the head on the male. Baldcrown, baldface, and bald widgeon follow. If you are familiar with their un-quack-like vocals, you won’t be surprised by whistler, whistlingduck, or zin-zin. Listen to zin-zins on the Audubon phone app.
A duck that epitomizes subtle beauty is the fifth most common waterfowl species in Ada and Canyon counties. That’s the gadwall. Common names include redwing, bleating duck, blarting duck, chickacock, shuttlecock, and glissom duck. Check out a gadwall in flight and you can see where redwing comes from. This is an unusual color in the wings of waterfowl.
“Blarting” is a good word to describe the odd sort-of quacks of this duck. Unfortunately, I can find nothing to explain those other fascinating colloquial names. If you know a 100-year-old duck hunter, get some answers soon!
The first four ducks on our list are all dabbling ducks or puddle ducks. They feed by reaching into the water from the surface, and they can take off from the water by jumping into the air and flying. The next bird, just slightly less common than wigeon and gadwall, is our first diving species — the common merganser.
This group of waterfowl dives below the surface to find and pursue food items. They also can’t take off by leaping into the air. They have to run across the surface of the water, rapidly paddling their feet against the surface while they gain enough speed to lift off. Their feet are placed relatively far back in their bodies, so they are terrible at walking. Dabbling ducks are funny enough on land, but divers are pathetic. As one source said, they are prone to falling over.
Common mergansers are also the first species, so far, that won’t usually be found on ponds and canals in our area. They love rivers. You can reliably find them on the Boise and Payette rivers, where rapidly flowing water is much more to their liking. Both genders are lovely, but I especially like the female’s crested red head feathers. You can find them quite high on the Payette during your summer camping trips.
Common mergansers have a long list of common names. These include sawbill, sawbuck, big fish-duck, goosander, spike, bracket, breakhorn, tweezer, weaser, and woozer. Goosander is the European name for this group of birds. I assume spike is about the female’s head feathers. But the rest of these names are out of my reach for now. Backburner project No. 189.
With the next species, we open another group of birds — the grebes. Grebes have lobed toes, in contrast to the webbed feet of the other waterfowl on the list. As is often the case with evolution, there are different ways to accomplish the same end. In this case, swimming. The pied-billed grebe is both the smallest among these waterfowl and one of the easiest birds to identify swimming on the pond. But if you’re not careful, you might scan right past this little bird in the shadows of the cattails.
Grebes, along with loons, rails, gallinules, and coots are not always welcome under the banner of “waterfowl.” But these categories are social constructions. They’re not descended from the sky. Depending on the culture and the country, different species are included in different categories.
Pied-billed grebes, like great blue herons, have a short-hand identification that is commonly known among birders. In this case, PBG and GBH. Not too many species have that. There’s your secret handshake.
Despite its diminutive size, this bird has some serious common names — hell diver, devil diver, water-witch, dabchick, dipper, diedapper, and divedapper. Although many other bird species, including the other species of grebes, dive for food, most do not have common names that invoke evil. This is another mystery for me, and I can only guess that maybe the pied-bill gives this little diver a look that engenders these names.
Early spring is the perfect time to head out into the country, to examine wetlands, ponds, lakes, and rivers for the waterfowl moving through and around the Treasure Valley. These species are relatively easy to see as they float on various water bodies, and you often don’t even have to leave the comfort of your car if you can line yourself up on the scene. When you’re out there, see if you can figure out why these waterfowl have some of these common names. If you figure something out, please drop me a line.
Finally, remember that there are usually more photos with the online version of this column at idahopress.com.