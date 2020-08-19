Early fall is the most challenging season for those who want to identify birds. A lot of birds are simply hard to peg. This is the result of a variety of factors.
But first, a few terms about bird plumages. Generally, “juvenile plumage” consists of the feathers that young have during the first few weeks or months of life. It is worn only briefly in most songbirds, but much longer in loons, shorebirds and hawks, for example.
This is followed by “immature plumage” which then extends until the bird is an adult.
These are often referred to as “sub-adult” plumages. This time period can vary enormously, depending on the species.
For example, a bald eagle goes through four sub-adult plumages before it looks like the adult that most of us picture. These phases extend over a period of five years. In fact, some adult bald eagles carry some immature plumage features until they are over eight years old. During that time, they are often confused with golden eagles which go through their own long period of maturation.
Some juvenile birds do not look at all like adults. A great example of this is the American coot. If you were not familiar with this species and suddenly just saw a newly hatched coot, you might think it had dropped in from outer space. It definitely looks like an alien.
Among songbirds, young dark-eyed juncos have dull streaks and look quite unlike their crisp black, white, and brown parents, the most common bird on Idaho feeders in winter.
As an adult, the little chipping sparrow has a distinctive plain breast and rufous cap. But the young look like young dark-eyed juncos.
For many species of ducks and geese, the problem is yet different. Newly hatched birds look similar. Young mallards, northern shovelers, and wood ducks are only subtly different. The same is true for young geese of several species. Fortunately for birders, at least one adult is typically nearby the young of precocial species — those that leave the nest almost immediately upon hatching.
For yet other species, the young all look a little different. I touched on the variation in Swainson’s hawks in my May 13, 2020 Idaho Press column, “Back from the Argentine.” You might find a mown hayfield full of these young hawks heading to Argentina for the winter, and no two the same. Adult Swainson’s hawks, like adult red-tailed hawks, also vary greatly, from almost white to almost black. The young occupy just about every color and pattern combination in between.
For songbirds, there is an additional challenge to figure out what species you have. Most birds sing much less after the nesting period is over and many quit altogether. It’s harder to detect birds that aren’t singing and it’s harder to identify them when you do locate one. A lot of us do most of our bird identification by ear. Each species is different and among those species that learn their songs, each individual is different. This doesn’t mean identification by ear is easy or quickly learned, but it is possible. When birds sing, it’s the best identification clue out there.
When birds quit singing, they might still give various “call notes” — a variety of simple chips, peeps and chirps. Birders who are very good also learn the subtle differences in these calls and can identify birds by those minimal vocalizations.
But for a lot of species, they are mostly quiet in late summer and early fall and you have to see them to identify them. Even that is not as easy as it was in spring. Many of those brightly colored males that were so easy to figure out at the beginning of the nesting season now have worn and faded feathers. Feathers do wear out, and all species molt into new feathers at one or more times during the year. Molt is extremely variable among species and ornithologists are still figuring out a lot of details. But for those who want to identify birds, the bottom line is that it gets trickier once the bright colors and crisp lines dim.
Upping the challenge with yet another complication is that there are now a bunch of immature birds out there. And even if the immatures of this group don’t vary like Swainson’s hawks — every individual slightly different — they do tend to be more spotted, streaked, dull, and generally indistinct.
There is good reason for this. The period right after young birds leave their nest is especially dangerous for altricial species — those who spend weeks in the nest before leaving.
They are not as good at flying as they will be, they have no experience, and predators take advantage of them. A young bird that is just figuring out the world will live longer if it can simply go undetected. For birders, this means a lot of LBJs (Little Brown Jobs) hiding in the bushes. (Editor’s note: this is a common term in birding and is a catch-all word for small, indistinguishable brown birds.)
This situation is often further complicated when the young of several species flock together. You might get a good look at one individual and then realize the next one over is a bit different. This happens especially among sparrows, which can already be tricky.
In the face of all this complexity, remember that some basic approaches become even more valuable. Instead of worrying about whether the streaks you see are blurry, rather than indistinct, or whether the color is buff, rather than fawn, think about the bird’s size, shape, behavior and habitat. Think about your elevation and the date. These clues can be more important than ever during the most challenging season.
Take a picture! Even a poor photo might reveal that the bill was dark, not straw-colored, a field mark you didn’t think about until you pulled it up on your computer.
Most bird field guides are not much help with juvenile and immature plumages. They simply don’t have the room for hundreds more illustrations and thousands more words. If they did add that content, it would not be a field guide. It would be a coffee table book.
For more detail on these plumages, it’s best to go to a book that specializes on one group of birds. Within reach, I have “Warblers,” by Jon Dunn and Kimball Garrett, as well as “The Sparrows of the United States and Canada,” by James D. Rising and David D. Beadle. “All About Birds” on the web also has a lot of photos of young birds.
Birding is always a challenge, and it’s always a treasure hunt. The challenges of bird identification in late summer and early fall are spiced up by the increased chance of finding a treasure. Some of those young birds are exploring. Some are going where they’re “not supposed to be.” Some of the adults, now free from a very demanding and constraining nesting period, are likewise taking road trips. So, keep your mind open. You might see something that shouldn’t be here. And you might not be crazy.