I’m guessing most people have no idea how many of the birds we enjoy in southwestern Idaho don’t actually live here all year long. According to Avibase — The World Bird Database — 437 bird species have been detected somewhere in Idaho over all of our history. And according to the Birds of Idaho Field Checklist, only 88 of these species are “residents” in southwestern Idaho. That is, only 20% of all our birds live here all the time. Obviously, that means that the large majority of species — the other 80% — migrate into, out of, or through our region during one or more seasons.
It is notoriously difficult to cleanly classify natural things into groups. Nature is very messy that way. I was part of a team that tried to classify migratory behavior for all of North America’s birds. Despite a great deal of cutting and pasting, and despite a long list of footnotes, the final product was not very pretty. To this day, I believe that project can only be found on discarded hard drives.
So, there are many different ways to group the 349 species of migrants — the 80% — in southwestern Idaho. To move on to one answer, let’s look again at the Birds of Idaho Field Checklist (available on the web). The expert birders and ornithologists who created and maintain this list have only three categories besides “Resident.” They are “Migrant,” “Winter,” and “Summer.”
“Migrant” refers to species who move through our region but do not spend the summer or winter here. One of our better known migrants is the Snow Goose, which gathers by the thousands at the Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area from about March 15 to April 15. Most of the 39 species of shorebirds recorded in Idaho are migrants, moving through our state from north to south in the fall and then back through again in spring. Most shorebirds nest far north of here and winter on the West Coast or south into Mexico, Central America, and South America.
“Winter” means that the species migrates into our region for the winter and then leaves. A good example of this type of species is the Rough-legged Hawk. These big raptors nest on the Arctic Tundra, and many spend the winter on the Snake River Plain hunting small mammals. A huge winter favorite among birders is the Snowy Owl, which, unfortunately, only shows up around here every four to five years when their prey populations on the tundra crash.
“Summer” means they migrate into our region for the summer. This group includes many of our favorite and most beautiful birds — Western Tanager, Lazuli Bunting, Bullock’s Oriole, Western Kingbird, Black-headed Grosbeak, Yellow-breasted Chat, and Black-chinned Hummingbird. These are members of a group called neotropical migrants because they spend the winter in the New World Tropics. (In the Old World, they have paleotropical migrants.) We tend to think of these songbirds as “our” birds because they come here to sing, nest, and raise young.
But they actually spend more time — seven to nine months each year — not here. With this group you see one of the problems in putting species into groups. These birds are not classified as migrants by our field checklist, but they migrate.
Birders get especially excited during spring migration because so many species start to move. You not only have the wintering birds leaving here to move back north, you have the neotropical migrants leaving their tropical wintering grounds to come back here. It’s a great time of year, not only to welcome back old favorites to our neighborhoods, but to maybe come upon a rare bird that’s not usually seen around here.
Birds are not robots. They are individuals who learn, remember, and sometimes make mistakes or simply decide to explore. Birding is always a treasure hunt. In spring, we hope for that individual bird who has taken the path less traveled. In spring, you will see birders checking out everything that moves — just in case.
But the more important thing is to simply appreciate the incredible journeys that so many individual birds undertake every year. Their travels are fraught with dangers — cats, window collisions, power lines, shooters, and poisons, to name a few. All this while they try to find their way and eat enough to carry on. It’s pretty amazing when you think about it.