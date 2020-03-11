The Mountain Bluebird is one of many things you can have on your Idaho license plate.
For birders, that’s a decent choice. It’s a gorgeous bird, and it’s emblematic of the higher country around the Treasure Valley. If you like wildlife, your only other options are a cutthroat trout and two types of elk. Herpetophiles are out of luck. And what’s with mammals anyway?
Bluebirds are nice, but they always remind me of my grandmother’s pillowcase embroidery, which also included redbirds (Northern Cardinal), wild canaries (American Goldfinch), and daises. This gentle art does lead to sweet dreams. But when I pull up next to an F-350 with elk plates, my bluebird plates leave me feeling inadequate.
And look at sports team mascots. The Arizona Cardinals and Oregon Ducks try to make their birds look fierce. But, unless you’re a fan, they’re both laughable. Give me an Eagle, or a Raven, or a Seahawk.
Better yet, give me a Falcon!
Falcons are the very picture of ferocity. Their no-nonsense expressions say it all. Sure, Lions, Rams, and Panthers are all very macho. But can they go over 200 miles per hour? I don’t think so.
Idaho is lucky to have five species of Falcon. From lightest to heaviest, these are the American Kestrel, Merlin, Prairie Falcon, Peregrine Falcon, and Gyrfalcon. We are world famous for the Peregrine Falcon due to the amazing recovery work done on that species by The Peregrine Fund. By the way, The Peregrine Fund celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, and they will host the Raptor Research Foundation’s annual conference on Oct. 4-8, 2020. I would not miss it!
We’re also world famous for the number of Prairie Falcons nesting in the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area. The NCA is now in its 27th year as a formally recognized site of spectacular significance. Although peregrines and prairies are about the same size, prairies show dark “armpits” when flying overhead.
Where’s my Falcon license plate?
Although they don’t get as much attention as the bigger falcons, Idaho also has a lot of American Kestrels. You can see these small falcons sitting on power lines, patiently watching borrow pits and pastures for mice and grasshoppers any time of the year. They are as beautiful as any falcon on the planet. If you haven’t looked at one recently, grab your binoculars and take a moment — it’s worth it.
Like many species of birds, the American Kestrel is declining, and The Peregrine Fund has formed the American Kestrel Partnership to monitor and study this species in order to determine what’s going wrong.
Even less well known is the Merlin. The Merlin is just slightly heavier than the American Kestrel, but they’re easy to tell apart. Their faces are very different, and when Merlins fly, they fly like jets. They don’t mess around like kestrels do.
Two varieties of Merlin occur in southwestern Idaho in winter. We have the “Black” Merlin, which comes from Pacific Northwest forests, and the “Taiga” Merlin, which comes from the taiga of northern Canada. The Taiga form is about twice as common as the Black form, according to local Merlin expert, Bruce Haak.
Merlins are around the Treasure Valley in winter, but not common. I’ve had one in my neighborhood for several winters now. But they don’t seem to perch on wires very often, preferring the very tops of the taller trees where they may easily be overlooked. Plus, their very fast, direct flight from one perch to the next doesn’t give you much time to even detect them.
They are mostly off the radar.
The final species, the Gyrfalcon, is only rarely seen in Idaho as a migrant or in winter. This spectacular circumpolar raptor has been THE choice of falconers for millennia. Although no subspecies have yet been agreed upon, they come in three color types — white, gray, and dark.
There is also a slightly darker form of white, called silver. The white form has been the most highly revered over the centuries.
In 2011, The Peregrine Fund hosted a conference at Boise State University called “Gyrfalcons and Ptarmigan in a Changing World.” Scientists from Scandinavia, Russia, Canada, Alaska, Greenland and Iceland revealed the amazing life and stunning landscapes of the Gyrfalcon. I practically needed my mittens just to watch the talks. Presentations from that symposium are available for free on The Peregrine Fund’s website.
For a few years, there was a Gyr wintering south of Sun Valley. I made the trek one January day and luckily located the bird. With its long wings and tail, it looked like a giant swallow, lilting from one perch to the next with graceful ease. You wouldn’t guess it could also come out of the sky at 155 mph and send a ptarmigan into the next world.
So yeah, where’s my Falcon license plate??