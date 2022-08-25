I wrote a few weeks ago about how some bird species are more closely tied to particular elevational bands than are others. With global warming, species seeking to avoid increasing temperatures can move up in elevation or move toward the North (or South) Pole. But species that already live on the tops of mountains, such as the black rosy-finches, have fewer options. There is no more “up” available, although they can move north … for now.
This is just one simple example of how species might respond to climate change. It’s possible to take a big step back, look at all types of bird species, and ask, what sorts of features in a species make them better able to deal with environmental change over time? This type of analysis is called a vulnerability assessment.
The international bird conservation partnership I coordinated for 15 years, Partners in Flight (PIF), uses a system with six factors. Species with large breeding (factor 1) and nonbreeding (factor 2) ranges should be better off in the future than species with small ranges. The simple fact that they are widespread shows they occupy a large variety of habitats, elevations, latitudes, and so on. Think American robin.
Second, species with large population sizes (factor 3) will be better off than those with small population sizes. This should be obvious. And, no, there is not a perfect correlation between range size and population size. Consider osprey. They have an enormous range (global), but they aren’t found very far from large lakes, rivers, and sea coasts. So, their population size is smaller than their range size would suggest.
Species with declining populations are worse off than species with stable or increasing populations (factor 4). You might think, duh. But vulnerability assessments are about trying to predict the future. Species with declining populations now, may, or may not, continue to decline when things change. As with the stock market, previous performance is no guarantee of future returns.
Finally, birds with high current threats during the breeding season (factor 5) and nonbreeding season (factor 6) are probably going to be worse off than those with lower threats. Judging threats is difficult, especially for migratory birds. They move a lot, and we don’t know much about the status of a species at any given place and time. Plus, this is about the future. So, it’s even trickier. Fly with a Swainson’s hawk from Idaho to Argentina and back every year. How many places, events, and threats does a single bird have to deal with over those 365 days?
There are other species attributes PIF does not consider directly but which are used by BirdLife International. One of those is clutch size. Species that lay lots of eggs are going to be better off than those with smaller clutch sizes. For example, on the high end, our California quail lay 12-16 eggs in each nest. Bald eagles, on the other hand, lay 1-3 eggs per nest. If everything else was equal, we’d be swimming in quail. Obviously, clutch size isn’t the only thing that matters.
A factor that usually works in the opposite direction of clutch size is life-span. Species like quail don’t live long (3-5 years) while species like bald eagles live a long time (20-30 years). These are two ends of a continuum — have lots of kids but don’t live long or have few kids and live a long time. Both strategies have been selected by evolution.
One factor we don’t normally think about is “Age at First Breeding.” How old does an individual need to be before they can produce young? Again, we can look at quail, which can reproduce in the year following their birth. But bald eagles may not lay an egg until they are six years old. If conditions are changing rapidly, you have to think a species that breeds quickly will be more successful.
There are three measures of movement. The first is what BirdLife calls Movement Pattern. Species that live in flocks all year round are more vulnerable than species which are more solitary. Picture a lightning strike. A flock could all be killed at once while with a solitary species only a single bird would perish.
Another measure is Dispersal Distance. Species that disperse far and wide are safer than species that don’t. The latter are less flexible in their exploration, discovery, and selection of breeding sites. So, as climate changes, they don’t have the innate capacity to break out and find new opportunities to carry on. Dispersal Distance is hard to evaluate because we don’t have good data for most species on how far young venture before they decide where to set up a territory and try to nest.
The last movement factor is more straight forward — Migration Distance. Species that migrate long distances are more vulnerable than species who do not. Again, we can look at Swainson’s hawk as a long-distance migrant and, at the other end of the spectrum, the house finch, which is a resident.
House finches don’t go anywhere, and that allows them to become super familiar with the area in which they live. They can become very knowledgeable about food sources and danger zones while Swainson’s hawks are flying over tens of thousands of miles of unknown, or only slightly known, territory.
A vulnerability assessment looks at each of these factors and typically provides a total score for a given species by summing up the scores on each factor. Then, we can get some idea of how concerned we should be about osprey, or bald eagles, or house finches, or any other species.
I ran a little analysis of 658 species of North American birds just to see how this might play out. Which species, or groups of species, might be most vulnerable in the face of climate change or any other big perturbation impinging on them?
Looking at four big groups of birds, I found shorebirds were the most vulnerable, but only a bit more so than waterbirds. The latter include herons, gulls, albatrosses, and a bunch of other species that use water, but which are not “waterfowl.”
Slightly less vulnerable are landbirds — warblers, sparrows, flycatchers, cuckoos, nightjars, and other groups that are mostly in upland woods and forests.
The least vulnerable were the waterfowl — ducks, geese, and swans. I found this especially interesting because waterfowl have benefited most from the action of conservationists since the formation of the North American Waterfowl Management Plan in 1986. Those species have already gotten a real boost from humans. And based on the characteristics outlined above, they should be in relatively good shape in the near future.
Drilling down a bit, we can look at taxonomic orders. Parrots (Psittaciformes) come out as most vulnerable. But we have only three species in the U.S., and they are not best conserved here. We need to look at their situation in Mexico and south.
Next up is the order which includes albatrosses, shearwaters, and petrels. These oceanic species are unfamiliar to land-locked states like Idaho, so I’ll leave those for now.
The third most vulnerable order is the shorebirds (Charadriiformes). Here are 111 species facing a multitude of problems. They are mostly long-distance migrants, so they face the usual gauntlet of threats as they fly north and south every year. But because they depend on coasts, wetlands, and shorelines, they are also impacted by problems that affect water, such as declining quantity and increasing pollution. Plus, ocean coastlines are increasingly ruined by human encroachment. And realize rising sea levels reduce and even eliminate coastline habitats shorebirds need.
What surprised me was that the most vulnerable order among the landbirds, after the parrots, were hummingbirds and swifts (Apodiformes). Without trying to analyze this in too much detail for my purposes here, I can jump straight to the question, “what can we do?” I’m betting conserving albatrosses and shorebirds seems out of reach for most Idahoans. Yes, we can give money to organizations conserving those species, but most of us can have little direct impact.
Swifts are a bit difficult too, but hummingbirds are different. I talked about Idaho’s hoveringbirds a few weeks ago. The fact is, these species migrate through our yards in spring and fall. We can plant flowering plants, reduce, or eliminate the use of pesticides and herbicides, prevent window collisions, and keep cats indoors right on our one-quarter-acre lots to help these species. Here is where you and I can jump right in on climate change and help. Join me and do it.
