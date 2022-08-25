Support Local Journalism


I wrote a few weeks ago about how some bird species are more closely tied to particular elevational bands than are others. With global warming, species seeking to avoid increasing temperatures can move up in elevation or move toward the North (or South) Pole. But species that already live on the tops of mountains, such as the black rosy-finches, have fewer options. There is no more “up” available, although they can move north … for now.

This is just one simple example of how species might respond to climate change. It’s possible to take a big step back, look at all types of bird species, and ask, what sorts of features in a species make them better able to deal with environmental change over time? This type of analysis is called a vulnerability assessment.

