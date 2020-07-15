One of the many great things about living in southwestern Idaho is that, as spring turns to summer and the days get hotter, we can simply move up the mountain. Whether hiking, mountain biking, picnicking, or camping, we can leave the heat of the sagebrush for the cool breezes and shade of ponderosa pines and Doug firs.
It’s also a good situation for birders. When birds have quieted down in the valleys, they are still active at higher elevations. The main reason is because it’s been cooler. In July, winter isn’t so far in the past at Stanley Lake, sitting at 6,500 feet, as it is in Star, elevation 2,470 feet.
Most female birds need to increase their intake of protein as they prepare to lay eggs.
And most species need to feed their young more protein, which largely comes from insects. Fruit and seeds are not ideal foods for many species during the nesting season. Due to the colder temperatures up the mountain, insects are also later to emerge there.
An additional benefit for birders is that we can enjoy many species of migratory birds as they move through the valleys in May, and then see them again up higher when they are nesting in June and July. In this group are the spotted sandpiper, western tanager, willow flycatcher, Cassin’s vireo, calliope hummingbird, Swainson’s thrush, hermit thrush, black-headed grosbeak, and several species of warblers. The latter include yellow, yellow-rumped, orange-crowned, MacGillivray’s, Wilson’s, and Townsend’s. In a future column I’ll talk about the people who were honored by having species named after them.
Another group of species lives in the mountains year ‘round. The first camping trip is often the first time I see them in a given year — pileated woodpecker, Steller’s jay, mountain chickadee, pine grosbeak, Cassin’s finch, and red crossbill. If you venture into the South Hills near Twin Falls, you can also find the last bird species to be described in North America — the Cassia Crossbill.
Altitudinal migrants form a third group. These are species that move upslope in summer and downslope in winter. These include the common merganser, American dipper, whitecrowned sparrow, and Idaho’s No. 1 feeder bird in winter, the dark-eyed junco. I love hearing dipper song woven into the rushing of whitewater. When that happens, you know you’re in a very good place. While you’re seeking the dipper, watch for common mergansers jetting low over the river, heading with great urgency for a particular place up or down stream. Spotted sandpipers will also show up while you’re watching the river.
Birders have created a number of different ways to watch birds. Like golf, billiards, fishing, or many other hobbies, there are different ways to make it competitive. For birders, one of these is called a “big sit,” That’s where one or more birders try to find as many species as possible while sitting in a chair in one location. A big sit can last as long as 24 hours. For me, camping is a whole bunch of big sits.
While relaxing by the campfire and enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning, it’s the perfect time to keep your eyes and ears open. Let the birds come to you. That’s my kind of competition. I don’t care how many species I see or hear, I win.
You’re not just restricted to birding in the morning, although that’s typically when birds are most active. Happy Hour is a good time too. Birds start to get more active again later in the afternoon and into the evening. It’s the perfect combination of leisure and science. Feel noble? I sure do.
One other simple trick to see more birds while camping is to hang a hummingbird feeder at your campsite. The most common hummingbird at higher elevations around here is the calliope. But you might also get black-chinned or rufous, especially later in the summer as these species finish breeding and start to disperse. Just remember to not dye the sugar water red — it’s not necessary and may actually harm the birds. Any bits of red flagging or cloth will increase the attractiveness of your campsite to hummingbirds. Don’t feel bad about “fooling” them.
Hummingbirds are curious and can quickly leave any scene they don’t like. Forwards and backwards.
One of the advantages of sleeping in a tent or soft-sided trailer is that you can hear night birds as well. Owls are obviously on this list — great horned owl, western screech-owl, and northern saw-whet owl. But out in the foothills or in the Owyhee Uplands you might also hear common poorwills. These are the little cousins of the more often seen and heard common nighthawk. Their repeated call — poor will, poor will, poor will — is unmistakable. I never object to be awakened by this simple song, especially as the moon floats peacefully behind ephemeral clouds.
Speaking of nightbirds, a fun topic for the kids as the dark closes in and the fire wanes is the chupacabra. This is not usually portrayed as a bird, but, what the heck? If I do bring up the chupacabra, I reliably get withering looks from those parents who have kids about to tuck in.
You can settle their nerves with a final bedtime story about La Llorona.
Beyond birds, coyotes howling, deer walking through camp, and rodents licking the pots and pans on the picnic table keep it interesting. In some areas, I have also been awakened by the sound of wild horses chomping on grass near my tent. My wife and I will probably move to a hard-sided camper eventually, but for now I love being connected to the night when I sleep.
Is that a bear!?!? Probably not … .