Editor’s note: “Just for the birds” is a new Outdoors column by Terry Rich, expressly about bird watching, bird conservation and more. It will be appearing regularly on at least a monthly rotation in Idaho Press. — Jeanne Huff
Over 45 million Americans feed or watch birds. The number of birders in the country now greatly exceeds the number of hunters (11.5 million) and also edges out the number of anglers (35.8 million). In fact, few outdoor activities have more participants.
Winter is the perfect time to get involved in enjoying birds. Dozens of species visit feeders in the Treasure Valley, and it’s not very expensive to buy a feeder or two and supply them with seeds. Bringing birds into your yard is also a good way to start working on identification because birds are typically in the open and not moving about as much as they do in the woods or fields.
There are a large variety of feeders available locally, and many stores carry them. I prefer hanging tubes because they are easy to fill and to clean. But if you are interested in attracting quail, doves, magpies, or other large species, platform type feeders will work better.
Bird seed is also widely available in a variety of sizes and mixes. For most species, pure black sunflower seed is best. But mixes that contain millet are also good. Just beware of mixes with a lot of milo or cracked corn. Most feeder birds don’t use those seeds and just kick them out on the ground.
The exception to the sunflower rule holds for American Goldfinches, Lesser Goldfinches, and Pine Siskins. These small, colorful birds love thistle seed, often also called Nyjer. Thistle seed is very small and requires a special feeder with appropriately small openings. I find that Dark-eyed Juncos are also very fond of this seed.
One other basic type of feeder is a suet feeder. These come in different configurations but basically just hold one or more suet blocks. Suet will attract woodpeckers, although chickadees, nuthatches, and other species will take advantage of it. Suet is cheap, but you can also make your own. Many recipes can be found on the internet.
Once you start feeding birds, you are also likely to start feeding squirrels. I prefer to keep the squirrels off my feeders, and this is easily accomplished with squirrel baffles. Baffles are either placed around poles to keep squirrels from climbing up or placed above a hanging feeder to keep squirrels from coming down from the top.
Squirrels are incredibly persistent and will try endlessly to get around baffles. Be aware that they are very good jumpers, being able to leap about four feet straight up and nine feet horizontally. The rail on a deck, the edge of a roof, or any convenient tree branch can provide a launching point for these fuzzy-tailed flying monkeys.
However, once I got my feeders well away from these platforms, my record has been 100% success in keeping them off.
The final thing that will help bring birds close to your kitchen table is water. Birds will not only drink your water, they also love to bathe, even in winter. Obviously, it’s necessary to provide some source of heat to keep the water from freezing, so this is a bit more complicated than just hanging up a feeder. Of course, water is not necessary — it’s just a bonus.
Find much more about bird feeding at Project FeederWatch: feederwatch.org.