Birders seek birds for many reasons. For some it’s about getting numbers. For others it’s about finding rarities. Seeing species that you’ve never seen before can be another major driver. Contributing your observations to the eBird global database is yet another.
But one reason that I bet is shared by all is that, quite simply, birds are beautiful.
Beauty has many dimensions, and you’ll thank me for not dipping into the tens of thousands of books, poems, and songs on the idea of beauty. That would crack my word limit, too. What I’m talking about here is color as beauty. But even that doesn’t narrow the focus as much as I might hope. Art museums are loaded with pieces where it’s not just the colors, but the juxtaposition of colors that make the piece succeed. OK. This is not helping.
For the present purpose, let’s just say that red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet are beautiful.
You may think you need to travel to Kenya, Brazil, or India to see THE most beautiful species, but we have our share right here in Idaho. Many of our most colorful species are migrants. They leave in winter and return in April, May and June to nest.
A relatively early migrant is the mountain bluebird. Blue is a structural color in birds — it’s created by feather elements that reflect blue light and absorb all others. As a result, you to have to catch them at the right angle to get the full force of their blue. Thoreau said, “The bluebird carries the sky on his back.” When I get just the right view of a mountain bluebird, no matter how many I’ve seen one, I always say, “wow!”
One of photographers’ favorite birds that arrives in southern Idaho in May is the lazuli bunting. Lazuli is derived from a Persian word for heaven or sky. I wonder if Thoreau knew that? As with mountain bluebirds, it’s the males that have the bright colors while the females are quite subdued. First-year males often have a mix of blue and brown feathers that make them quite awesome looking. But the adult males are simply stunning.
The Idaho species that takes blue to the limit is the violet-green swallow. Both the violet and the green are the result of structures similar to those that produce blue. Green involves a yellow pigment and is one of the most complex colors produced by feathers. Flip through a field guide to the birds of any country and you will find relatively few birds with bright green feathers.
Violet-green swallows are often hard to see well as they migrate through the valley or fly around their mountain breeding habitats. We’re often looking up at their quite soft, I’m sure but unremarkable bellies. If you are out hiking this summer and get a chance to look down on the back of one of these amazing birds, do not pass it up!
Most other feather colors — black, white, brown, red, orange, and yellow — are the result of pigments or the lack of white. If any group of birds has a lock on orange, it’s the New World orioles. We have Bullock’s oriole, and it’s as gorgeous as any species of oriole from here to Argentina. As if the deep orange weren’t quite enough, this species throws in black and white wings. This is one of those species we can say is simply unmistakable. You can attract orioles by putting out oranges cut in half and grape jelly in a shallow dish. They will also pick up colorful yarn to weave into their remarkable hanging nests. Not only beautiful, but agreeable.
The species that should be on the cover of every Idaho bird book is the western tanager. A lot of people see these birds as they migrate through in spring. They are more widespread in suburban trees than either the lazuli bunting or Bullock’s oriole. I imagine God, on the fifth day thinking, this is a great looking yellow and black bird. But, yeah, I’m dipping his head in red and orange. Western tanagers will move on to higher elevations for nesting, so we can enjoy them again this summer while camping along the Payette River.
With apologies to dozens of other species that deserve a few words about their flat-out colorful beauty, I want to end with Lewis’s woodpecker. This bird has a pink belly. How many pink birds have you seen outside of Margaritaville? But it’s more than that. It has a dark greenish, iridescent back, a gray collar, and a dark red face. Not only the colors, but the assembly is unusual. There are many dozens of species of woodpeckers around the world that show some variation of red, white, and black. So, what happened here? What drove this woodpecker down the path of colors not taken? Modern artists approve.
Birding is always a treasure hunt. You might not see what you’re after. You might see it but not that well. And you might see it perfectly — it’s close, the angle is right, the lighting is right, and it sits still for a bit — what a friend calls a “soul satisfying look.” I’ve had soul satisfying looks at gray birds and brown birds and black birds. But there’s something about color that kicks the experience onto the top shelf. When that happens I remember that, yes, beauty is reason enough.