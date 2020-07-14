The Idaho Conservation League’s Wild Idaho! Climate and Public Health, slated for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday (July 16), is the third in a four-part webinar series on conservation issues. Special guests will be: Irene Ruiz, Visión 2C’s bilingual chapter organizer, and Carson MacPherson-Krutsky, Ph.D. candidate and community engagement coordinator at Boise State University’s Hazard and Climate Resilience Institute.
The webinar will explore the relationship between climate change in Idaho and public health. There will also be updates about ICL’s climate campaign, including information about energy, transportation and agriculture. The webinar will also explore what the future may look like for Idaho's climate. For more information and to register, go to the website: idahoconservation.org.