Jonas Seiler is the Idaho Conservation League’s Conservation River Fellow. Although originally from Steamboat Springs, Colorado, Jonas considers Idaho home. As a river guide, fly angler, skier, and kayaker, he has learned to love Idaho’s wild rivers and fish — incredible scenery, intriguing wildlife and sense of solitude are some of his favorite things. Jonas is also a dual citizen, is fluent in Danish and equally at home in Denmark. With his guiding experience he can cook for groups of 30 or more.