Like many of us in the Intermountain West, I grew up around hunting. As kids on our way home from soccer practice, we would often see a hoof or an antler protruding from the back of a pickup — a telltale sign of success.
My family, however, were not hunters so I never went out early in the fall with my parents nor did we own a firearm. We enjoyed game meat, though, which we were lucky enough to receive as gifts from our hunting friends. In college in Fort Collins, Colorado, I would also help friends butcher and pack their elk, paid in backstraps and good company.
As I’ve grown older, my interest in harvesting an animal has grown along with my desire to find more excuses to walk around in the woods. As a guide on many of Idaho’s wild rivers, I cherish all the time I spend in the backcountry, regardless of the pursuit.
Two years ago, I took my first step — I bought a small .22 caliber rifle. I wanted to get comfortable with it before moving on to bigger calibers suitable for big game.
Knowing how to carry, handle and be safe around guns is second nature to many Idahoans, but I came to it late. I didn’t grow up around guns and hunting and didn’t take a hunters education course as an important “rite of passage” like many young aspiring hunters in Idaho.
That’s how I, and my partner Cayla Sanderson, found ourselves in a classroom full of elementary- and middle school-aged kids in mid-February. We decided in our late 20s to bite the bullet (pun intended) and sign up for a Hunters Education class offered by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.
We felt a little out of place at first although many of these kids had a parent around our age in tow. However, our instructor, Ed Haas, immediately made us feel welcome as we took our seats.
Ed is a longtime sportsman, with many decades worth of hunting, fishing and teaching hunters ed in Wisconsin and Idaho. We felt lucky to have such an experienced instructor who had a personal story to punctuate each of the points made in class. Ed really put the “ed” in education. I still hear him in my head exclaiming, “Always point your muzzle in a safe direction!” — a phrase we heard all week.
The course consists of three separate 4-hour weekend sessions, two 2.5-hour midweek evening sessions, plus an optional trip to the shooting range to test our new skills. We learned about the different parts of a firearm, how to field dress a big game animal, backcountry survival skills, and how to safely and properly carry a firearm, among many other skills. We also covered useful information regarding IDFG regulations, rules, and how to access public and private land.
What I thought was one of the most useful parts of the course was the “shoot or don’t shoot” exercise. Ed would reveal a photo of a game animal in a unique setting. It was then up to the students to determine whether it was safe and appropriate to shoot. We considered the safety of the animal, safety of the hunter, whether it was the right season and a legal game animal, and what was behind the target. This tested our intuition and taught us that, if ever in doubt, don’t shoot. Ed was very adamant about asking thorough questions throughout the course to prepare us for our final tests.
As we progressed, we took time to identify Idaho’s many game species. While most of us can pick out elk, deer, bighorn sheep and some of the other iconic game, some smaller animals and bird species are trickier to identify. While in flight, how do you tell the difference between a Mourning Dove and a Eurasian Collared Dove? As Ed explained, “Look at the tail feathers.” Eurasian Collared Doves have a squared-off tail, while the Mourning Dove’s is pointed.
On our last day, we took our tests. Ed prepared us well so everyone passed with flying colors. The group had bonded over our time spent together so following the test, small talk commenced. Some even talked about their spring and fall hunting plans, and what they hoped to accomplish. As an adult, it was fun to see a group of young Idahoans getting ready for their first hunts. Personally, I may have been even more excited than the kids.
Following the exams, we met Ed at the Black’s Creek Public Shooting Range, about 20 minutes from Boise. We worked on our marksmanship and the different shooting positions that Ed had taught us in the classroom. It felt pretty good to hit that bullseye!
In hindsight, I encourage everyone to take a hunters education course, regardless of your background or experience. Taking such a course through IDFG is a great way to get a grounding on hunting fundamentals, animal identification and outdoors skills. If nothing else, it’s valuable to know how to handle and be safe around firearms.
IDFG offers courses all around the state throughout the spring and summer months. Check here for a schedule and register on the website: idfg.idaho.gov.