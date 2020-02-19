There’s a great reason The Ridge to Rivers website describes the Boise Foothills as “a postcard backdrop that inspires and soothes the soul.” That’s simply what it is.
I’ve lived in Bozeman, Montana and Boulder, Colorado, both touted for their raw natural beauty and abundant opportunities to experience the outdoors. But I have yet to experience a city like Boise with such a robust, accessible and alluring trail system nearly right outside our collective front doors.
When I lived in Bozeman, I had my pick of dozens of big mountain trails in beautiful alpine settings. But I would have to drive 20 to 30 minutes — sometimes 45 to Big Sky if I was feeling particularly zealous — for a run on a trail that was usually speckled with puddles or enveloped in a sheet of ice and snow. Here, I’m able to jog five minutes and be on a Boise Foothills Ridge to Rivers trail. If I do need to drive, I can load up my partner and Roo, my overly enthusiastic miniature Australian shepherd into my car and drive 10 minutes to Camel’s Back Park, the gateway to what I consider are some of the best trails in Boise. This easy accessibility combined with the beautifully silent sagebrush-steppe setting of the foothills, even in the winter months, is why I and many others — love them so much.
One of my favorite routes starts at Camel’s Back Park and continues to the top of Hulls Gulch. From the park, I run around to the back of its landmark camel’s hump and ease onto the Red Fox trail, climb up Chickadee Ridge, cross Eighth Street, segue onto Lower Hulls Gulch and eventually to the top of Hulls Gulch. After enjoying the epic view at the peak of the trail, I loop down to Crestline and connect back to Camel’s Back via Red Cliffs, clocking in at just over 7.5 miles.
There are days when I run this route and I am completely in the zone, cruising easily and effortlessly along the even, sandy trail surrounded by breathtaking views of the Boise Front to the west and the City of Boise to the east. It’s the feeling people refer to as a “runner’s high.”
What I often overlook while biking or running but can appreciate when hiking in the foothills is the subtle vegetation and wildlife in the area. Plant enthusiasts can view syringas, Idaho’s state flower, as well as many other common and rare plants, such as Aase’s onion, which is almost exclusively indigenous to the foothills. When I’ve gone running near sunset, I have spotted giant owls perched on top of shrubs and coyotes meandering through the sagebrush. Also living in Dry Creek is a genetically pure population of redband trout, somehow managing to survive burrowed in the mud when the creek is dry in the summer. College of Idaho students have studied this amazing fish and the possible factors that could lead to a drop off in numbers.
Stopping at Hyde Park after a satisfying run is a great way to transition back to civilization. I would be remiss if I didn’t talk about Certified Kitchen + Bakery. Located a few blocks down from Camel’s Back on 13th Street, it’s the home of an array of sweet-tooth quenching apple pies, chocolate tuxedo cakes, and chocolate brownie cookies, to name a few. While my inclination is usually to indulge in a coffee and one of the many dessert options, they also have all-day breakfast and a hearty lunch menu when I’m feeling something more substantial.
While there are many beautiful places to explore in Idaho, if you’re in the Treasure Valley Boise and looking to get away for a couple hours and feel like you are in relative silent solitude, the Foothills are your golden ticket.