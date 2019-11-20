McCALL — If you have a fifth or sixth grader who loves to ski or snowboard or one who’d like to learn, you can take advantage of the free skiing program offered by the Idaho Ski Areas Association, a.k.a. Ski Idaho.
According to a press release, the Idaho Peak Season Passport lets fifth and sixth graders ski or board 18 mountains for only 18 bucks. The program allows fifth graders to ride three days for free at all 18 Gem State ski resorts and offers sixth graders two days free at 17 mountains. It is open to any child from any state or country — not just Idaho kids.
Complete the application available online at skiidaho.us/passports and pay an $18 processing fee to order a passport for your child. Ski Idaho will email you a passport you can print out prior to hitting the slopes or pull up on your smartphone when you walk up to the ticket window. Your child must have a parent or guardian present to use the passport, and it must be shown at the resort in order to receive the lift ticket.
Participating resorts include:
- Bald Mountain skibaldmountain.com
- Bogus Basin bogusbasin.org
- Brundage brundage.com
- Cottonwood Butte cottonwoodbutte.org
- Grand Targhee grandtarghee.com
- Kelly Canyon skikelly.com
- Little Ski Hill payettelakesskiclub.org/little-ski-hill
- Lookout Pass skilookout.com
- Lost Trail losttrail.com
- Magic Mountain magicmountainresort.com
- Pebble Creek pebblecreekskiarea.com
- Pomerellepomerelle.com
- Schweitzer schweitzer.com
- Silver Mountain silvermt.com
- Snowhaven grangeville.us/snowhaven-ski-and-tubing-hill
- Soldier Mountain soldiermountain.com
- Sun Valley sunvalley.com
- Tamarack tamarackidaho.com
- 5th grade only