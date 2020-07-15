Last week, I skipped through my close-by Idaho vacation locations and the sights to see at each one, including: Weiser (the Pythian Castle and Weiser Classic Candy), Mores Mountain (the views!), the Bruneau Canyon (the granddaddy view of all!) and Idaho City.
I want to revisit my first visit’s reporting on Idaho City because there is a lot more there to see and do than to take in the historic cemetery, although wandering through the well-kept Pioneer Cemetery is a serene and pastoral experience.
Some of the graves are of loved ones of people still residing in Idaho City and as a reminder to all visitors, this is sacred ground to them, and deserves our respect, as well as our awe and wonder.
So let’s start there.
When you get to the gates of the cemetery, you will see a well-stocked box of free self-guided tour brochures. Pick one up — and leave a donation if you can, to The Idaho City Historical Foundation. The brochure includes a map of seven regions: Catholic; Newer Graves (West); Military; Chinese Section; Newer Graves (East); Masonic & Odd Fellow; and The Burned Area (this is where most of the graves had wooden markers which are no longer there).
The map was fairly easy to follow after I got the hang of it and wow, this cemetery is expansive. It is also situated on a gentle slope, enshrouded with tall whispering pines and when I was there, I had an umbrella of blue, blue sky and puffy white clouds.
It is a place you can meander for hours, and I did just that. Also included in the brochure are 15 notable former Idaho City residents, from a founding father — Mores Creek is named after J. Marion More, who, according to the cemetery map/brochure, also founded Moorestown — to a famous — and infamous Idaho politician. Edward Holbrook was a lawyer who helped organize the Democratic Party in Idaho and was Idaho’s second Territorial Delegate to Congress. The brochure said he was also censured by the Speaker of the House for “intemperate language during debate,” and in 1870 was killed in a gunfight on Main Street over a political argument that had ensued and “his close associate” called him a traitor. You can find all 15 listed and pay them your respects.
In Idaho City proper, you can visit the Boise Basin Museum, which was originally a post office built in 1867. There are lots of cool logging and mining artifacts and tools and lots of old photograph collections, too. the museum is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and beginning July 16, also on Thursdays, same times, until Labor Day.
All through the quaint, rustic and historic town are really cool, old buildings that have been lovingly kept up through the years, including one whole block of them: The Judge Halley House, The Galbreaith House, The Blacksmith Shop, and The Pest House.
One that was of particular interest to me — and also has an awesome wooden sidewalk out front — is The Idaho World building, home to Idaho’s oldest newspaper, “The Idaho World.” All of the historic buildings have interesting facts and information about them displayed on plaques at each site.
You can spend another couple of hours wandering through this old town that was founded in October 1862 and became “a roaring metropolis” for a time during the gold rush. It was once the largest city in the Northwest in 1863, according to a roadside sign, and was filled with 6,275 people, of which 5,691 were men(!).
One place that isn’t really historic, is still iconic and you don’t want to miss stopping there: Trudy’s Kitchen bills itself as “world famous” and home of the huckleberry cheesecake. I can personally attest to its legendary and delicious pie. It’s the perfect stop before heading back. And the perfect end point of a lovely vacation spot, just a hop, skip and jump from home.
For more information, or to find out what’s open, when — go to the historical society’s website: idahocityhf.org.