Every year for Thanksgiving and Christmas my mom sends us a smoked turkey from Greenberg Smoked Turkey Inc. down in Tyler, Texas. They are the best smoked turkeys that I’ve ever had. Try one and they’ll become your favorite turkeys, too. For whatever reason, four to six years ago I thought I’d experiment and save the bones to make some stew. Boy, am I glad that I did. It turned out to be the best stew that I’ve ever had.
Not only is it good but it is super easy to make. I may be imagining but I think it is 10 times better made in a Dutch oven pot. So I’d recommend using a Lodge 7-quart Dutch oven with a bail handle. I like using Dutch ovens with legs when cooking on a campfire so I can put coals under and on top, but for at home I use a legless Dutch oven. It is easier to slide in and out of your oven without legs.
OK, to make the stew I use a third to half of the bones. Also, don’t forget to save the skin and use it in the stew as well to add flavor. Here are the rest of the ingredients. Nothing is sacred, these are just guidelines.
Turkey Stew
- Cut up one squash
- Cut up 3-4 smaller potatoes
- 1/2 bundle of cilantro. You have to have cilantro. It is the killer spice of the stew.
- Cut up an onion
- 5-6 cups of water
- A little salt and pepper and then Tony Chachere’s
- 1/2 cup of salsa or chop 1/3 of a jalapeño
- Couple of sticks of chopped celery
- You can cut up a tomato
- A third to half of the turkey bones, including skin
- 20 minutes before you pull it out of the oven throw in 1/3 to 1/2 cup of rice
Put it in the oven at 350 for two hours. If you’re going to church, for 3-4 hours. Then set the temp at 300-325 degrees. Nothing magical about the exact temp or time.
A bonus recipeThis year it hit me, why not try to cook some beans with turkey bones? I was in the mood to cook some beans and cornbread but didn’t have a ham hock. That’s what prompted the thought to try out the turkey bones.
So I did that this morning. As usual, soak your beans in water over night. The next morning I threw them in my favorite Lodge Dutch oven and added the ingredients below.
Beans with Turkey Bones
- 1/2 onion chopped up
- 1/2 bundle of cilantro chopped up
- 1/2 cup of salsa
- Tony Chachere’s seasoning
- Couple of sticks of celery chopped up
- Beans
- A third to half of the turkey bones, including skin
- I put the Dutch oven in the stove when I woke up and set the temp at 325 degrees.
But with beans you have to have cornbread, don’t you? But you don’t want plain ol’ cornbread, nosiree, you want some souped up cornbread.
Get a package of cornbread. I use Jiffy Mix corn muffin mix.
Throw in 1/2 can of cream styled corn, 1/2 cup of salsa and you can put in shredded cheese, too.
Throw it in the oven in a glass baking pan. When done pull out and lather with butter. Get ready to bloat. This is a poor man’s dinner fit for a king.
Since it is pushing towards New Year’s I thought I’d try some black-eyed peas. Good choice. They were excellent.
Now the dilemma. Do I make turkey stew from now on or smoked turkey and beans out of the bones?