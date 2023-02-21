I have written about Idaho’s raptors in a number of previous columns. My pieces have covered all of our owls, all of the birds who eat birds (accipiters and falcons), Swainson’s hawk, and osprey. I’m still waiting for the bird community in the Treasure Valley to give us the option of a falcon on our license plates. See my column of March 11, 2020, for my plea.
Before I plunge into the raptors I haven’t yet discussed, let’s take a step back and look at the word “raptor” so I can properly define my topic.
Merriam-Webster defines a raptor as, “a carnivorous medium- to large-sized bird (such as a hawk, eagle, owl, or vulture) that has a hooked beak and large sharp talons and that feeds wholly or chiefly on meat taken by hunting or on carrion.”
You may be surprised to see the word, “carrion,” by which we mean road-killed skunks, bow-killed-and-discarded carp, and other wildlife that dies, as we do, of disease, old age, and accidents. We think of raptors as killers, not scavengers. Picture Jurassic Park with, not velociraptors, but rather velociscavengers. Not very scary. Toss some old chicken out the kitchen window and you’re free.
Dictionary.com gives the definition as, “a raptorial bird.” Thanks for absolutely nothing. You get paid for this?
Vocabulary.com says, “A raptor is a bird of prey, a large, strong bird that feeds on smaller animals. Raptors are equipped with sharp talons and beaks for hunting.” No carrion allowed here.
One more. The Cambridge Dictionary defines “raptor” as, “a bird, such as an eagle or a hawk, that kills and eats small birds and animals.”
None of these definitions is very precise. For example, what is a “strong bird” Vocabulary.com? It seems to me all birds are strong enough for what they do. Tiny chickadees are strong enough to pound open sunflower seeds.
And what is a “small animal?” In a trip to Namibia, I watched a 3-pound helmeted guineafowl get hammered by a martial eagle. Is 3 pounds small? I don’t think so. You may have seen videos of eagles in Europe or Mongolia knocking mountain goats off cliffs. An adult male chamois weighs up to 130 pounds. Not small.
Let’s pick on Merriam-Webster. “Carnivorous” is solid, but what is a, “medium- to large-sized bird?” I would not call a loggerhead shrike even a “medium-sized” bird. They are relatively small in a world of ostriches and albatrosses. Shrikes (34 species in Laniidae) have hooked beaks, but not “large sharp talons.” Nonetheless they prey relentlessly on birds, herps, small mammals, and invertebrates. A shrike the size of a velociraptor would be a ferocious beast! And remember, they can fly. Keep the moon roof closed.
Speaking of carrion, we typically think of vultures in connection to dead stuff being eaten on the side of the road. But even that’s not so clear cut. The vultures in Idaho – turkey vultures – have apparently never been documented killing something. But the other North American vulture, the black vulture, does kill other animals.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Many other birds are ferocious predators, but which are not classified as raptors. Herons, storks, jaegers, skuas, kingfishers, loons, and many other groups are populated with skilled killers. So, what are the defining characteristics?
I decided to visit the Raptor Research Foundation (RRF; https://raptorresearchfoundation.org/), the world’s premier scientific society focused on raptors, to get to the bottom of this. Wisely, RRF just uses the word “raptor” and stays out of the definition game.
During my family’s wonderful experience at the World Center for Birds of Prey for Fall Flights last year, one of their experts explained the word “raptor” is Latin for “seize or grasp.” That was easy. So, it’s all about the feet. This is one reason shrikes aren’t raptors, despite all their other predatory features. They don’t have the feet.
We can also whittle the list further based on species I’ve already addressed in the Idaho Press: sharp-shinned hawk, Cooper’s hawk, northern goshawk, Swainson’s hawk, American kestrel, merlin, gyrfalcon, and peregrine falcon. And I choose to skip species classified as rare or accidental in Idaho. These include the white-tailed kite, red-shouldered hawk, broad-winged hawk, and crested caracara. But I may come back to these as I love to watch for species that might be moving into Idaho due to climate change or other large-scale factors.
After all my previous columns, we don’t have many raptor species remaining to be considered: golden eagle, northern harrier, bald eagle, red-tailed hawk, rough-legged hawk, ferruginous hawk, and prairie falcon.
But before I put some words to these raptors, let me point out an opportunity to hear about all of these species in a public presentation. I’ll be covering all of Idaho’s hawks, eagles, and falcons in a course for the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute on March 7 and 14, 2023. Osher is a program at Boise State University which includes dozens of presentations on just about every topic under the sun.
For example, this spring I’m taking courses on American transcendentalism, the history of conservation in South America, how books are published, and writing a legacy letter. Check out their website and choose “browse curriculum” to see all the amazing content being delivered this spring. Most courses can be enjoyed live and in person, or from the comfort of your Zoom room.
Back to the hawks, eagles, and falcons of Idaho. These 20 species are spread across two orders and three different families. The osprey is by itself in the family, Pandionidae. The falcons are in the Falconidae, and all the rest are in the Accipitridae. The Pandionidae and Accipitridae are in the same order (the next higher level category) while the Falconidae are in their own order.
What’s pretty intriguing is that falcons are more closely related to parrots than to hawks and eagles. This is a classic example of convergent evolution, whereby species that are not closely related are otherwise very similar in appearance, behavior, and/or ecology.
Compare an immature sharp-shinned hawk and a merlin, for example. They look almost identical, and both specialize on birds. Yet the merlin is more closely related to the parakeet perched happily in its cage in your family room over yesterday’s Idaho Press. No, I’m not worried. I know you’ll clip this column for your favorite scrapbook.