Each February, we have the opportunity to contribute to a bird count that gives us a snapshot of how bird populations are doing at the global level. This is the Great Backyard Bird Count (https://www.birdcount.org/). Although the name says “backyard,” the fact is you can count birds in any of your favorite places, as many times as you like, over the four-day count period (February 17-20). Even if you just want to watch feeders out your window, while sipping coffee and wearing your bunny slippers, you can pitch in.

The Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) was launched in 1998 by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society. The project was the first online community science project to collect data on wild birds and to display results in real time. Birds Canada joined in 2009, greatly expanding the scope of the count, and in 2013 eBird became the data entry portal. And as always with eBird, you are encouraged to upload your photos, great and not-so-great, from the count days. This is not a beauty pageant, but a scientific enterprise!

