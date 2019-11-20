Thanksgiving is just around the corner. A roasted turkey is the traditional Thanksgiving dish.
This year, you could skip the Butterball turkey from the local grocery store and try hunting one up in the hills.
There are plenty of wild turkeys in Idaho. But it hasn’t always been that way. Turkeys are native to the United States but they are not native to Idaho. Fish and Game transplanted turkeys back in the 1960s and have transplanted quite a few more turkeys since then.
The Merriam turkey is the most common species of wild turkeys found in Idaho. Merriam turkeys have a white band along the tip of their tail feathers. The other less common species, the Rio Grande, have a brown or tan band along the tip of their tail feathers.
Wild turkeys don’t get as big as your Butterball turkey; but they are Idaho’s largest game bird. They can push the scales at over 20 pounds although I’m not sure I’d want to eat a 20-pound wild turkey.
Hunting wild turkeys is a little like hunting white tail deer. Find a place where they hang out and wait.
Just like with deer, right after sunup and right before sundown are the best times to hunt.
Wild turkeys prefer to run like a pheasant. Years ago when I was in much better shape a buddy and I were sitting in a blind waiting for a wild turkey to respond to our call.
Several turkeys came walking by including a turkey that looked like it only had one leg. My buddy bet me that I couldn’t run the bird down.
I had barely taken two steps out of the blind when the bird took off like an Olympic sprinter. That turkey took a half dozen steps and put its wings out and sailed off.
Turkeys don’t migrate like geese but they can sure fly. They seem to sail past at 60 miles an hour without taking a wing beat.
Idaho turkeys are plentiful enough that we have a spring and fall turkey season.
Fall turkey season is on now in north Idaho. The best place to hunt turkeys is north of Riggins in the Clearwater area.
Spring season usually starts about April 15. Be sure to check Fish and Game regulations. Some areas have over-the-counter tags and some require a controlled hunt application.
Spring turkey hunting is the most exciting. Tom turkeys (male) will respond to a call. Having a big tom turkey come strutting up to a turkey decoy can be pretty exciting.
Cooking a wild turkey is the same as a Butterball turkey except they are a lot dryer and a little gamey.
Don’t expect a huge amount of moist tender white meat.
You hunt turkeys with a shotgun. Turkeys are about the only bird that it is acceptable to “Arkansas” — that is, shooting them on the ground.
Aim for the head and neck. Don’t bother shooting at a flying turkey. They are pretty hard to bring down on the wing.
There is still time to go out “shopping” for that Thanksgiving turkey.