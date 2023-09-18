Flycatching is a way of making a living, and “flycatchers” are taxonomic groups of bird species. These groups overlap, but they are not the same. All “flycatchers” flycatch, but not all flycatchers are “flycatchers.” Hope that’s clear.
Flycatching means sitting on an open perch and watching for an insect to fly by. The flycatcher then launches into the air, grabs the insect, and returns to a perch. These birds often return to the same perch but may also move to one nearby. Where the flycatching is good, birds return over and over to the same spot. As with fishing, why move if you are catching?
I love watching birds flycatch. There are a lot of different insects out there. The world has something like 5.5 million insect species. They don’t all fly, but many do. As far as I can tell, nobody has any idea how many flying insects there are in Idaho. But I digress.
The point is not every flying bug (uffda – not all insects are bugs) is the same. Some fly on a predictable path and are easy pickins for a winged predator. But others are evasive. These are the fun ones. Flycatchers take off to grab one of these, but then may have to make all sorts of twists and turns to succeed. And, yes, some insects get away. With good binoculars, you can watch these little life-and-death chases play out. Although I’m a birder, I do cheer for the insects who are tricky enough to escape. Well played, my little unknown friend.
To help clarify, let’s look at the taxonomic “flycatchers.” After tossing out some rare species, we have one family in Idaho – the Tyrannidae or tyrant flycatchers. I love the modifier, tyrant. Many species in this group, especially kingbirds, are aggressive toward species they perceive to be threatening. They chase and harass crows, ravens, hawks, and other species to keep them moving through their territories.
In Idaho, this family includes species with “flycatcher” in the name (14 species), kingbirds (four species), phoebes (three species), and wood-pewees (one species). We can whittle this list down a bit more by just considering species you are likely to see. This leaves us with eight “flycatchers,” eastern and western kingbirds, Say’s phoebe, and the western wood-pewee, all of which you can see around here if you know what to look and listen for.
Right now, you can find olive-sided flycatchers flycatching at the highest elevations around Bogus Basin. They prefer to sit in the very top of dead trees where they scan the surrounding sky for prey. They appear large-headed and short-tailed and are distinctive even at a distance. Olive-sided flycatchers typically migrate out by the end of September. But with the climate these days, who knows? I suspect they won’t leave until the insects run out.
Another active flycatcher in autumn is the western wood-pewee. I routinely see them flycatching along the Boise River at Barber Park. They look generally similar to olive-sided flycatchers but are smaller and don’t have the short-tailed look. They usually hang around through the first week of October, but, again, climate change is altering a lot of migration plans.
Most of the other “flycatchers” also will be leaving on roughly the same schedule. But one species stays year-round – Say’s phoebe. This lovely, warm brown flycatcher can be seen even in January in our foothills and canyons. The slopes around Hulls Gulch and Military Reserve are reliable locations. Watch for them perching on the tops of mullein plants and fence posts where they still seem to be able to find some flying insects, at least on warm afternoons or along sun-warmed cliffs.
There is another much larger group of birds that flycatch at least part time but which are not “flycatchers” in the taxonomic sense. The most obvious this fall (and most falls) is the cedar waxwing. Like western wood-pewees, they can often be seen flycatching over the Boise River. Unlike pewees, however, they are almost always in groups strung up and down the river in little flycatching pods. Also unlike pewees, they are continually active, flitting around even when not flycatching. Pewees tend to sit still.
These species also differ somewhat in their catching behavior. Pewees seem very efficient, apparently selecting a target, zipping out to grab it, and quickly returning to a perch. This is typical of all the “flycatchers.” Waxwings, on the other hand, will flutter around trying to grab a meal, often pursuing an insect for a few seconds while looking somewhat inept at the task. I don’t know what their success rate is, but it’s surely much less than that of the pewee. It looks like a lot of work to me, but if it didn’t pay off in calories, these birds wouldn’t do it.
Another species that flycatches in groups, especially in the fall, is the yellow-rumped warbler. I’ve seen flocks of 50-70, even larger than those of waxwings, flycatching on various forks of the Payette River. Like waxwings, they do a lot of fluttering and chasing. Yellow-rumps can be seen flycatching any time of the year. Often, there will be a group of 3-4, with birds occasionally sallying out between longer bouts of simply gleaning insects from branches and leaves.
This summer (July 5), I wrote about insect caching in Lewis’s woodpeckers. The caching was unusual in my experience, but this woodpecker routinely flycatches. Like olive-sided flycatchers, they like to perch high in dead trees, although not so high in the mountains, where they scan their surroundings. Among all the flycatchers (taxonomic and functional) I’ve watched, Lewis’s seem to launch the farthest out and up in the air, grabbing insects I usually cannot see. They are also very good at soaring, and their return trips to high perches are smooth and graceful. Their relatively broad wings are an adaptation to this behavior, especially obvious in comparison to struggling waxwings and yellow-rumps.
Many other Idaho bird species flycatch, at least occasionally. One last favorite group for me is the hummingbirds. We are used to seeing them visit flowers and feeders, but they are also very nimble flycatchers. Because they can fly backwards and sideways, and are very fast, they must be difficult for an insect to evade.
A better name for this behavior in hummers is gnatcatching, not to be confused with gnatcatchers (21 species in the Western Hemisphere). Hummingbirds are obviously small, and so their insect prey is also small. Unless the sun is just right, and you have your binoculars, you might not be able to see the tiny insects hummers are getting. But the behavior is clear – they hover in one location, often over water, and just zip back and forth, and up and down. Those birds aren’t just horsing around, they’re gnatcatching. Once again, I often wonder if the effort is worth the payoff. Once again, apparently it is.
Flycatching is one of many behaviors that puts the “watch” in “birdwatching” and the “ding” in “birding.” I encourage you to get out along the rivers or up in the mountains and watch these birds before most of them leave for the winter. And if you don’t like bugs, you can thank flycatchers of all kinds while you’re at it.