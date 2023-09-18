Support Local Journalism


Flycatching is a way of making a living, and “flycatchers” are taxonomic groups of bird species. These groups overlap, but they are not the same. All “flycatchers” flycatch, but not all flycatchers are “flycatchers.” Hope that’s clear.

Flycatching means sitting on an open perch and watching for an insect to fly by. The flycatcher then launches into the air, grabs the insect, and returns to a perch. These birds often return to the same perch but may also move to one nearby. Where the flycatching is good, birds return over and over to the same spot. As with fishing, why move if you are catching?

You can reach Terry at terryrichbrd@gmail.com.

