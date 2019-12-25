It looks like Christmas has been extended for Idaho fly-fishing aficionados.
First, the legendary Winston Moore is slated to appear in a free-to-the-public speaking event — on the eve of the annual fly-fishing extravaganza, the Western Idaho Fly Fishing Expo 2020.
Moore, 95, will be regaling the audience with enthralling stories about fishing and hunting. “Stories of an Outdoor Legend on a Life of Bird Hunting and Fly Fishing in the Good Old Days” will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, in the McCleary Auditorium at Saint Alphonsus, 1055 N. Curtis Road in Boise.
The fly-fishing expo will feature two indoor casting ponds, exhibits, demonstrations and presentations from dozens of local fishing experts, and a myriad of keynote speakers. Highlights include: John Juracek’s presentation on “Experiencing Yellowstone with Rod and Camera; ” Jeff Currier’s talk about “Saltwater Fly Fishing — Bonefish to Billfish;” and Kelly Galloup’s presentation on “Making the Most of your Streamer Fishing.”
Moore, an outdoorsman who moved to Idaho with his wife, Diane, in 1957 because of the “prolific pheasant and duck population,” started a wholesale sporting-goods firm. Because of his business’s success, he was able to travel to exotic locations where he pioneered fly-fishing for bonefish, tarpon, sailfish and permit.
Fly fishing for them in salt water was something he figured out how to do himself by observation and trial and error — there were no books or any other instructional materials about it then. Over the course of his fly-fishing experiences, he has caught 112 permit, over 7,000 bonefish, 138 sailfish and more than 600 tarpon. Moore is recognized internationally for his world-record-sized permit and tarpon — he likely released a 50-pound permit and a 20-pound tarpon, both taken on a fly.
Moore’s stories will likely include tales about his “extraordinary experiences” in fly fishing and also of hunting duck and pheasant in Idaho.