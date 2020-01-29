Personnel from Fish and Game’s Nampa Hatcheries will be releasing more than 8,800 catchable-sized rainbow trout at the following locations during February.
The number of trout actually released may be altered by weather, water conditions, equipment problems or schedule changes. If delays occur, trout will be stocked when conditions become favorable.
- Boise River — above Glenwood Bridge, Feb. 17; 720
- Boise River — below Glenwood Bridge, Feb. 17; 720
- Eagle Island Park Pond, Feb. 17; 450
- Kleiner Pond (Meridian), Feb. 10, 24; 450/450
- Marsing Pond, Feb. 3; 550
- McDevitt Pond (Boise), Feb. 10; 450
- Payette Pond, Feb. 17; 450
- Riverside Pond (Garden City), Feb. 10, 24; 450/450
- Sawyers Pond (Emmett), Feb. 17; 450
- Weiser Community Pond, Feb. 17; 500
- Wilson Pond (Boise), Feb. 17; 450
- Wilson Ponds (Nampa), Feb. 3, 10, 17, 24; 450/450/450/450
- Wilson Springs (Nampa), Feb. 3, 17; 250/250