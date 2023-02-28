The small school of bait fish and lures skipped along the ocean surface behind our boat. They were following in a “V” formation like a flock of geese.
We were trolling with nine fishing rods out. Each line was attached to one of the bait fish or lures.
Our little school of fish followed us in perfect formation.
It was a good trap. Any fish would see these bait fish as easy pickings.
My wife and I were trolling on the Pacific Ocean about 16 miles off the coast of Manzanillo, Mexico.
We were fishing for bill fish, Dorado and anything else that would take the bait.
Trolling is the preferred method.
We were using mullet for bait on the out riggers. Outriggers are long poles that stick out perpendicular to the boat. The idea is to use the outriggers to spread the trolled lines apart so that they don’t tangle on each other. The outriggers also provide for a little bit of a belly in the line or fall back for the line. The trolled line is first strung from the fishing pole to the tip of the outrigger and attached with a type of clothes pin. From the end of the outrigger the lines go straight back to the water.
Fish slash at the bait as it skips along the surface. The clothes pin attachment to the outrigger provides enough tension to keep the line from pulling free from the outrigger while you are trolling. If a fish strikes, the line will pull free from the outrigger. This provides about 15 to 20 feet of slack line; enough slack to allow the fish to engulf the bait. If you don’t allow any slack line after the fish strikes, you’ll end up just yanking the bait right out of its mouth.
Trolling is often of mixture of hours of boredom occasionally broken by minutes of excitement.
The ocean is featureless. It’s not like a stream where you can look and say “that spot looks fishy or there ought to be a fish lying in that pool.” The ocean all looks the same, at least that is what I thought.
Our captain explained that you look for color changes or currents and sometimes the change in the currents will leave a line of debris like seaweed or floating wood along the edges of a current.
We had been trolling for four hours and nothing was happening. It may not be our day.
The combination of the hot sun, the drone of the diesel engines and the Dramamine I had taken to help with seasickness was making me pretty drowsy.
We trolled past a large floating log.
Right as we passed the log two reels started screaming as the fish peeled off the line.
“Dorado!” the captain yelled. The deck hand and the captain started yelling in Spanish and pointed toward the two rods.
My Spanish isn’t that good but it was clear that we should grab the rods. I grabbed one rod and yelled at my wife, Vicki to grab the other. In short order we had two Dorado on board.
A Dorado is one of the best eating fish in the sea. A Dorado is also called a dolphin fish or Mahi Mahi.
We were just getting ready to pose for pictures when a third rod went off with the reel screaming like crazy.
Vicki grabbed the rod. It was clear that she had tied into a much larger fish. She was pulling hard but not making much headway. Finally, the fish was coming around and we could see the leader. The leader is about 10 feet long and that means the fish is close by. We saw “color” as the fish got close to the boat. It was a large Dorado. The fish shimmered or lit up in an iridescent gold, green and blue. A quick gaff and the fish was on board.
We made another pass by the log and another rod went off the reel screaming. Vicki shook her head no so I grabbed the rod and landed the last dorado of our trip.
That night we took a couple fillets with us to a local restaurant which fixed it up for us for supper. It was a great fishing trip.