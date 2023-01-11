Support Local Journalism


DONNELLY, Idaho – Dan Noakes, an avid and accomplished backcountry skier who resides in Donnelly, released “Ghosts of the Frank,” a five-episode docuseries on YouTube about his rare, solo winter traverse across the 2.3-million acre Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness, on Jan. 5.

Through his solo winter adventure in one of the most remote places in the lower 48 states, Noakes gained a great appreciation for the people who once lived, worked and died in “The Frank.”

