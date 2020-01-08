Fly fishers, get ready to reel it in — this weekend’s Expo in Boise is a hands-on fly fishing extravaganza featuring casting ponds, seminars, experts and more. Then, on Friday, Jan. 24, you can take in 11 worldwide angling adventures at the 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival in Ketchum.
And, for outdoor enthusiasts of all kinds, legendary outdoorsman Winston Moore will be holding audience members enthrall in Boise on Thursday.
It’s a trifecta of entertainment and events primed for those who are primed for the great outdoors.
The film festival will feature 11 six- to 16-minute films on Friday, Jan. 24 at Argyro’s Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. South in Ketchum. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the nearly two hour fly-fishing adventure screening at 6:30.
The event is hosted by the Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited, according to a press release. General admission tickets are $20 available at Lost River Outfitters, Silver Creek Outfitters, the Trout Unlimited office and, if available, at the theater on the day of the event.
For more information about the screening, contact: gregclarkfamily@gmail.com.
Films that will be screened include: “Particles and Droplets,” a look at the world from a different perspective, with fly fishing as the catalyst; “Aurora Fontinalis,” an adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far north; “Iqaluk,” A far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik in search of Arctic Char; “The Mend,” about a father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities all set to a fly-fishing background; and “Nine Foot Rod,” featuring four fly-fishing guides who embark on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and Indo-Pacific Permit. Other films are: “AK 30,” about seeking a 30-inch trout in Alaska’s Naknek River; “The Bull Run,” on looking for a bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies; and “Poetry in Motion,” the story of Maxine McCormack’s journey to become world fly-fishing champion.
In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.